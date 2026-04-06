Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, A Miku Who Can't Sing, arrow video, Avatar: Fire and Ash, blu-ray, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!, kino lorber, mortal kombat

Blu-ray On My Mind: Part Two- Arrow Video In June, & More

Part 2 of this week's Blu-ray news includes new releases from Arrow Video, Kino Lorber, & more, as well as a review of A Miku Who Can't Sing.

Article Summary Arrow Video announces June Blu-ray releases including Mortal Kombat Kollection and classics like Marlowe.

Fresh Blu-rays coming in May from Kino Lorber, Warner, Well Go, and Decal Releasing, plus Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Blu-ray review: Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing dazzles visually but confuses with its story.

Physical media highlights this week, plus Arrow Video's Easter sale with up to 50% off their Blu-ray catalog.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unerathing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive into the week, shall we? This is part two for this week; part one is right here.

Blu-ray News Of The Week

–Arrow Video has released their titles for the month of June, and they include Wake in Fright (1971), Marlowe (1969), Bullet in the Head (1990), Audition (1999), Mortal Kombat Kollection (1995-1997), and Jackie Chan's Breakout Hits! (1994-1998). As always, Arrow is my favorite label at the moment, and I will be adding Marlowe, Audition, and the Mortal Kombat Kollection to my shelves. Here is the list of features for the MK films.

TWO-DISC LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Brand new 4K restorations of the two films by Arrow Films

4K presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the two films

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio and lossless stereo audio on both films

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for both films

Collectors' perfect-bound booklet featuring new writing on the films by Simon Ward and John Torrani

Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Griffin

Two double-sided foldout posters featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Griffin

DISC ONE – MORTAL KOMBAT

4K restoration of the film from the original camera negative by Arrow Films approved by director Paul W.S. Anderson

Brand new audio commentary with director Paul W.S. Anderson

Brand new audio commentary with comic book expert and podcast host Dave Baxter

Cage Match, a newly filmed interview with with actor Linden Ashby

Leveling Up, a newly filmed interview with cinematographer John R. Leonetti

Quarters to Millions, a newly filmed interview with producer Lawrence Kasanoff

The Heavyweight, a newly filmed interview with designer and suit performer Tom Woodruff

Mortal Kombat: A Journey Behind the Scenes featurette

On-set interview bites with the cast and director and B-roll footage

Theatrical trailers

Image gallery

DISC TWO – MORTAL KOMBAT: ANNIHILATION

4K restoration of the film from the original camera negative by Arrow Films approved by director John R. Leonetti

Brand new audio commentary with director John R. Leonetti moderated by filmmaker Gillian Wallace Horvat

Brand new audio commentary with comic book expert and podcast host Dave Baxter

The Queen of the Night, a newly filmed interview with actor Musetta Vander

Techno, Taiko, Orcho, a newly filmed interview with composer George S. Clinton

The Man of a Thousand Deaths, a newly filmed interview with stunt performer J.J. Perry, who played Cyrax, Scorpion and Noob Saibot

On-set interview bites with the cast and director and B-roll footage

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

-Well Go Films will release a Blu-ray edition of indie horror film The Yeti on May 19.

-Avatar: Fire and Ash will release on 4K Blu-ray and even 3D Blu-ray on May 19.

-Also on May 19, Warner Bros Home Entertainment will answer a lot of fans' prayers and release a 4K Blu-ray of The Wachowskis Speed Racer film from 2008. I have been to midnight screenings of this film, and let me tell you, it has a ton of fans. If this were released now, it would clean up. Here is a look at the Steelbook.

-Decal Releasing will get out a Blu-ray of acclaimed 2026 film Nirvanna the band the show the movie. It will release on May 26.

– Kino Lorber has two awesome releases on the way. First, Terror Train (1980) comes to 4K Blu-ray on May 26. They will also be releasing Trey Parker's film Orgazmo later this year, though they do not yet have a set release date.

-Finally, this week, one of my favorites, Parenthood (1989), will get a 4K Blu-ray release on May 26.

Blu-ray Review Of The Week

Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing is based on a Hatsune Miku mobile game and will be released on Blu-ray on April 14. They were kind enough to send a copy over for us to take a look at, and I was excited to do so. In my daytime job, where I run a comic store, I get asked for Hatsune Miku stuff all day, every day, and I have never seen anything featuring the character. I am not a big anime watcher, but my daughter is, and I am starting to dabble, so watching this went right to the top of our pile. I would say we were a mixed bag on this one. We both really enjoyed the animation; it was stunning in some parts, and the Blu-ray looks fantastic. The music really booms out of our surround sound. She loved the music; I did not, though I did find myself nodding along a few times. My problems with the movie are that I watched it twice, I have no idea what the story was supposed to be, I have no idea who most of the characters were, and it didn't do a very good job of explaining any of it. As gorgeous as it looks, I am a story-first guy, and this lost me pretty quickly. Shout! Factory, as always, blew out the release, including a 36-page booklet, a bunch of features my daughter is still watching almost every day, and a neat acrylic standee. I don't think this one was for me, but I am sure fans will eat all this up. Thank you again to the team over there at GKIDS for sending it over.

No pickups this week, as I am having one of those collector weeks when I just find it hard to pull the trigger on anything. I will close by reminding you all that Arrow Video is currently running an Easter sale, with up to 50% off their spectacular catalog. Go buy something!

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