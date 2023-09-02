Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k blu-ray, rudy, Sean Astin

Rudy Comes To 4K In November, Includes Director's Cut

Rudy is one of the most iconic sports movie ever, and a special 30th anniversary 4k Blu-ray of the film will release in November.

Rudy, possibly the best sports film ever made, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and on November 14th, it will be coming home on 4K Blu-ray, complete with a longer director's cut of the film. Starring Sean Astin as Notre Dame legend Rudy Ruettiger and Charles S. Dutton, the 1993 film holds a special place in every sports fan's heart. I guarantee that you know at least one person who has bawled through the last 15 minutes of this film. Other new inclusions on the disc include a new feature-length commentary with director David Anspaugh and screenwriter Angelo Pizzo on the director's cut, as well as some deleted scenes. Below is the cover for the release, as well as the full specs.

Rudy 4K Blu-ray Details

All his life, people have told Rudy he's not good enough, not smart enough, not big enough. But nothing can stop his impossible dream of playing football for Notre Dame. From the time he's a young boy, Rudy (Sean Astin) is determined to join the Fighting Irish. But his blue-collar family only laughs at his ambitions – they know Rudy will follow his father and brothers to the local steel mill. And, for four long years after high school, he does just that. But some dreams won't die, as Rudy proves when he goes to heroic, occasionally hilarious, lengths to win admission to Notre Dame. Once there, he becomes a walk-on player, serving as little more than a human tackling dummy against the starting players. Bloodied but unbeaten, Rudy wins the respect of legendary coach Ara Parseghian and the other Irish players, who give him one shot at gridiron glory. An incredible true story from the creators of Hoosiers, RUDY is an unforgettable testament to the power of dreams and the triumph of the common man.

Here are the features and specs:

4K ULTRA HD DISC

NEW: 127-minute Director's Cut of the film It also includes the original 114-minute Theatrical Cut of the film Both versions of the film remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative and presented in 4K with Dolby Vision. Both versions also include all-new Dolby Atmos immersive audio mixes 4K picture and Atmos sound mix approved by director David Anspaugh

127-minute Director's Cut of the film Also includes English 5.1 for both versions + 2-channel surround for the Theatrical Cut

Special Features: NEW: Feat ure Commentary with Director David Anspaugh and Screenwriter Angelo Pizzo (Director's Cut Only) NEW: 5 Additional Deleted Scenes Theatrical Trailer



BLU-RAY DISC

Theatrical Cut presented in High Definition

5.1 audio

Special Features: Rudy: The Real Story Featurette Production Featurette First Down with Sean Astin



Runtime: Director's Cut Approx. 127 minutes / Theatrical Cut Approx. 114 minutes

Rating: PG for mild language / Unrated

4K Ultra HD Feature Picture: 4K Ultra HD: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 1.85:1

4K Ultra HD Feature Audio: Both Versions: English Dolby Atmos, English DTS-HD MA 5.1. Theatrical Version: English 2-Channel Surround

