Super7 Reveals Wave Of Powell-Peralta ReAction Figures {Exclusive}

Exclusive: Super7 has revealed one of the best waves of ReAction figures they have ever done, a new wave of Powell-Peralta skater figures.

Super7 is sharing a new wave of ReAction figures based around Powell-Peralta skaters and boy, have they outdone themselves this time. Four skaters are included in this wave- Rodney Mullen, Steve Caballero, Mike McGill, and Tony Hawk. All feature unique sculpts and paint apps that are really pushing the limits of what ReAction figures can be. These are some of the best that the company has ever put out. Throw in some amazingly designed cardbacks that you will need a second set of so you don't have to open them. Check them out below and go here to grab them straight from Super7.

Super7 Outdoes Themselves

Whether shredding on the street, dominating the field in contests, or making jaws drop in the Bones Brigade series of videos, Powell-Peralta's skaters were some of the most colorful characters on the skateboarding scene! Super7's latest Powell-Peralta ReAction Figures include Rodney Mullen, Steve Caballero, Mike McGill, and Tony Hawk. You don't have to be able to land a kickflip in order to appreciate the new wave of Powell-Peralta ReAction Figures!

Forever etched into the history of skateboarding is legend Mike McGill and his signature trick—the McTwist! This articulated 3.75" scale Powell-Peralta ReAction Figure of Mike McGill is inspired by his signature skull and snake deck graphic as well as his look from the Del Mar Skate Ranch contest in 1984 where he debuted the McTwist to the world! Just like the legendary skater himself, the Super7 Powell-Peralta lineup is never out of tricks, including this Mike McGill ReAction Figure!

They say "heavy is the head that wears the crown", but you'd never think that if you ever watched Rodney Mullen perform any of his technical tricks! This articulated 3.75" scale Powell-Peralta ReAction Figure of Rodney Mullen is inspired by his signature chess board design and features a torn Bones Brigade shirt. Just like the legendary skater himself, the Super7 Powell-Peralta lineup is never out of tricks, including this Rodney Mullen ReAction Figure!

With a long-standing professional career and several top-selling signature products to his name, it's no wonder Steve Caballero is one of the most renowned skateboarders of all time! This articulated 3.75" scale Powell-Peralta ReAction Figure of Steve Caballero is inspired by his signature dragon deck design and his appearance in the iconic 1987 The Search for Animal Chin video. Just like the legendary skater himself, the Super7 Powell-Peralta lineup is never out of tricks, including this Steve Caballero ReAction Figure!

As one of the most celebrated skateboarders of all time, Tony Hawk has earned a place of honor even among the sports elite! This articulated 3.75" scale Powell-Peralta ReAction Figure of Tony Hawk is inspired by his signature Hawk board logo and his appearance in the iconic 1987 The Search for Animal Chin video. Just like the legendary skater himself, the Super7 Powell-Peralta lineup is never out of tricks, including this Tony Hawk ReAction Figure!

As said, these are some of the best all-around-looking ReAction figures Super7 has ever done. Snap them up quickly.

