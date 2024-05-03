Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: emily in paris, lily collins, netflix, season 4

Emily In Paris Season 4 Parts 1 & 2 Set For August/September (VIDEO)

Netflix's Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1 debuts on August 15 - with Part 2 set for September 12. Now, here's the announcement teaser...

Article Summary Emily In Paris Season 4 split into two: Part 1 on Aug 15, Part 2 on Sep 12.

Season explores Paris, Rome, and French Alps with a high-profile returning cast.

New season revolves around a dramatic love triangle and a Michelin star pursuit.

With expanded budget, Season 4 focuses on glamour, Eurovision, and shocking twists.

Netflix's Emily In Paris Season 4 will be split into two parts, with Part One debuting on August 15th and Part Two following on September 12th – each half with five episodes. The season will be taking place all over, as Paris, Rome, and even the French Alps will all be the locales for this season. Returning this season are Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie). Here's a look at a behind-the-scenes image – followed by a better look at what's in store for Emily – and viewers – this season…

Emily In Paris Season 4 Synopsis

Here's a look at the official logline/overview for the season: "After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they're forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of."

Emily In Paris Season 3 ramped up the drama right up until the final scenes, with a broken wedding and a surprise pregnancy, at least a surprise if you were not paying attention. They also had a way bigger budget, which was all on screen. All indications are that they also have a massive budget for this season as well, judging by the locations they are teasing. At its best, this show is all about glitz and glamour and gets bogged down when it tries to be more, mostly because of how damn unlikeable Emily is. But it is a fun watch regardless.

Look for Emily In Paris Season 4- Part One on Netflix in August.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!