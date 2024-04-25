Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: dev patel, monkey man, universal

Monkey Man Is Now Available To Watch On Digital Services

Less than 20 days after opening in theaters, Dev Patel's Monkey Man is available to rent or buy on your preferred digital service.

Article Summary Dev Patel's action film Monkey Man hits digital platforms just 20 days post-theatrical release.

Despite strong reviews, Monkey Man has struggled at the box office, earning $21 million.

The movie, inspired by Hanuman's legend, features Patel seeking vengeance in a corrupt city.

Universal aims to generate buzz for Monkey Man, betting on its digital success after theater woes.

Monkey Man opened in theaters less than 20 days ago and has been a box-office disappointment so far. Directed by and starring Dev Patel, the action film has grossed a not-so-great $21 million. Now, Universal has released the film out to rent or own on digital services to try and drum up some buzz. Also starring Sharlto Copley (District 9), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya) and Makarand Deshpande (RRR), the movie has great reviews, and should find an audience on streaming.

Everyone Go Rent Monkey Man!

Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man's quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless. Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

As movies like Monkey Man come out and fail to grab an audience at the box office, more and more studios are going to pull that streaming cord earlier and earlier to try and squeeze every penny they can out of it before it falls out of the zeitgeist and becomes just another tile on a service. It is a shame really, but this one has the love that I think will make it a breakout digitally.

