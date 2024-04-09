Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Universal | Tagged: cinemacon, The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy Welcomed CinemaCon Attendees With 7 New Character Posters

The Fall Guy screened for attendees at CinemaCon last night, and before heading inside, we were greeted with some new character posters.

Article Summary CinemaCon attendees got an early peek at The Fall Guy with new posters.

Universal aims for summer success, showing confidence with multiple previews.

Character posters highlight a stellar supporting cast alongside Gosling and Blunt.

The Fall Guy, inspired by the '80s TV show, hits theaters May 3rd, 2024.

Last night, attendees at CinemaCon were added to the group of people who got to see The Fall Guy. Universal is looking to kick off the summer on a high note, and so far, things look like that could happen. The early reactions are pretty good overall, and it's nice to see that Universal has so much faith in the film that they are showing the movie so many times to many different audiences before the wide release date next month. Before heading into the screening last night, above the Colosseum, we saw some new character posters we hadn't seen before. They are on screens technically, so they look a little wonky color-wise, but it does show off the impressive supporting cast, who might be even better than the two leads.

The Fall Guy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It will be released on May 3rd, 2024.

