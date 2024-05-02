Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine, hugh jackman, logan

How The Ending Of Logan Is Preserved In Deadpool & Wolverine

Fans of Logan can [maybe?] rest a little easier because Deadpool & Wolverine is not undoing that movie's fantastic ending.

Article Summary Kevin Feige advised Hugh Jackman not to undo 'Logan's perfect ending.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' exploits the multiverse to feature Wolverine again.

Jackman's return was cemented by a revelatory solo drive and call to Ryan.

Some fans might find the 'Logan' workaround lazy, but it fits Deadpool's style.

The ending to Logan is one of the best endings in superhero movies, full stop. We aren't going to argue about this at this time; sit down and accept that you also shed a tear when Laura turned that cross on its side, so it was an "x." No one will think less of you for it. Ever since it became apparent that Marvel Studios was diving headlong into the multiverse, people wondered if Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine. As much as people wanted it, plenty thought he went out on the highest note possible and didn't want to mess with perfect. According to a new interview with Empire for Deadpool & Wolverine, one of those people was Kevin Feige. When the concept of bringing Logan back really started getting kicked around, Feige pushed back to Jackman specifically, saying, "I said, 'Let me give you a piece of advice, Hugh. Don't come back.' You had the greatest ending in history with Logan. That's not something we should undo.'"

So, for those worried about "undoing" that ending, it seems that Deadpool & Wolverine is taking advantage of the multiverse. Logan very much still happened in its own little corner of the multiverse, but the one we'll be following in this film "won't be the exact same Logan we've met in previous X-Men movies ("Correct," says Feige)." So they're getting around it by having their cake and eating it too via the multiverse. It's like how they gave fans the John Krasinski Mr. Fantastic, who has been kicking around the internet but got to hire Pedro Pascal for the actual film. As for Jackman, he took a long drive, and that was when he decided to jump in yet again.

"I was about an hour into the drive," he remembers. "And that question came into my head: 'What do I want to do?' And as soon as I asked the question, I wanted to do Deadpool & Wolverine. I just knew it. I drove for another hour. Couldn't stop thinking about it. And I got out of the car, called Ryan, and said, 'Ryan, if you'll have me, I'm in.'"

Now, let it be known that there will be some people that the answer as to how Deadpool & Wolverine is sidestepping the ending to Logan isn't good enough, and it might be a dealbreaker for them regarding this film. For the record, that is also completely fine and valid; you're allowed not to want to see or like this film for whatever reason. How they are sidestepping is about the most obvious and easy way they could have done this, which might annoy people, but this is a Deadpool film. The fact that it is a little lazy might be a significant plot point in the movie, who knows, but it's interesting to hear that Feige was on "Team Wolverine-Stays-Dead."

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

