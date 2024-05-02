Posted in: Exclusive, Movies, Soundtracks | Tagged: Chris Bezold, Day Labor, Freestyle Digital Media

BC Exclusive: Hear Two Tracks From The Score To Action Film Day Labor

BC Exclusive: Hear two tracks from the upcoming action thriller Day Labor from composer Chris Bezold. The film & score are available May 3rd.

Article Summary Listen to two tracks from Day Labor's thrilling score by Chris Bezold, available May 3rd.

Day Labor follows a Latino American veteran's fight for survival in a deadly game.

Composer Chris Bezold infuses tension and emotion with a thematic-driven score for Day Labor.

Chris Bezold's diverse background enriches his dynamic film, TV, and game compositions.

Day Labor is a new action thriller releasing on VOD starting May 3rd. It stars Amy Johnston, Danny Arroyo, Roberto Sanchez, Louis Mandylor, Corin Nemec, Gary Cairns, Chris Ashworth, and Kevin Gage and is directed by R. Ellis Frazier. In the film, "A Latino American veteran who seeks work as a day laborer in order to keep his family afloat. A regular day turns into a deadly game of survival when he is mistakenly dropped off at a private ranch in El Paso, Texas, to be hunted for sport." BC is excited to debut two tracks from the score of the film by composer Chris Bezold below.

Day Labor Score Is Oddly Soothing

Born and raised in San Diego, Chris Bezold is an American Composer of dramatic and thematic music for film, TV, and games. He is best known for his feature films As Good As Dead (2022), Legacy (2020), Hustle Down (2019), Your Move (2017), and Larceny (2016). From the age of 5, Chris has been an avid drummer, playing in numerous bands and ensembles throughout his youth. In his early twenties, he took up jazz piano and began composing music for a wide range of media and film studios in Los Angeles. Chris studied Music Production at Full Sail University and graduated in 2012 as Salutatorian. He was awarded the highest honor of his graduating class, the "Advanced Achievement Award." Chris is also a veteran who served six years in the U.S. Army CA National Guard. Today, he resides in San Diego, California, where he enjoys running on the beach and drinking good coffee.

The score seems like it was fun for Bezold, who has a unique way of doing things when approaching any project he is involved with: "The Day Labor music is a highly thematic-driven score. On every new project, I try to incorporate and introduce a new element I haven't used before. For Day Labor, the score features an old friend of mine playing bass guitar. The bass introduces both elements of tension and action, as well as captures the drama of the more emotional moments."

Both the film and the score will be available on May 3rd.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!