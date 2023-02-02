Scott Lang's 'Look Out for The Little Guy!' Memoir Will Be Released Marvel and Disney are bringing Scott Lang's book from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to the real world. You can pre-order it now.

Oh, this is going to be fun. If there is one thing that people love, it's when books in films make the jump to the real world. Usually, it's smaller books, but we're getting an entire memoir this time. The first trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania talked about it more than the latter trailer, but Scott Lang wrote a book in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's actually promoting the book when the movie is going on. Now that book is coming to the real world as well. In an article posted to the official Marvel website, we got a press release about the book's release later this year, the cover, the preorder link, and a book synopsis. This is cute, and I have to wonder if the book's release date will coincide with anything. It's months away; the release date isn't until September 5th, so is Marvel planning something to happen on that day? We'll have to see, but you can pre-order the book here, and here is a quote from Scott himself from the article:

"Once upon a time, I was just a guy living a normal life who committed a crime (for the greater good!), unfortunately, went away for a couple of years, got out and became a Super Hero, joined the Avengers, went down to the Quantum Realm, and then came back and saved the universe. You know, typical dad stuff."

"Dive into the pages of my new book, Look Out for the Little Guy, to read all about what it's like to be the little guy (and sometimes, the very, very big guy) overcoming all the odds to help defeat Thanos."

"Shop Look Out for the Little Guy wherever books are sold, and to my two favorite partners, Hope and Cassie, this one's for you!"

This is the incredible story of an ex-con turned world-saving Super Hero.

In Look Out for the Little Guy, Scott Lang shares with the world a bracingly honest account of his struggles and triumphs, from serving time to being a divorced dad to becoming Ant-Man and joining The Avengers. These are stories of epic battles won and lost, as this everyman turned Super Hero finally tells all—from the official account of what really happened between The Avengers and Thanos to how shrinking down to ant-size really feels to the challenges of balancing the roles of Hero and dad.

Across his many adventures big and small, Scott has gathered the wisdom of countless amazing experiences into this, the first memoir from a real-life Avenger. Once you learn the unforgettable details of his epic journey, you won't need to be reminded . . . to look out for the little guy.

"Introduces the man behind the hero, and the hero I call friend."

—Bruce Banner, fellow Avenger

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar. The sci-fi adventure opens in theaters on February 17, 2023.