Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Gabby Kono-Abdy, isabelle fuhrman, lionsgate, wish you were here

Wish You Were Here: Fuhrman & Kono on Grammer, Grey and Indie Shine

Isabelle Fuhrman & Gabby Kono-Abdy spoke to Bleeding Cool about Lionsgate's Wish You Were Here, Kelsey Grammer, Jennifer Grey & more.

Article Summary Julia Stiles makes her directorial debut with the adaptation of Renée Carlino's novel, "Wish You Were Here".

Isabelle Fuhrman stars as Charlotte alongside Mena Massoud in a romantic drama with a mysterious twist.

Veteran actors Kelsey Grammer and Jennifer Grey add depth to the film's family dynamics.

Indie film serves as a platform for unique stories and first-time directors like Stiles to shine.

A labor of love takes on a whole new meaning when it comes to Wish You Were Here. As the directorial feature debut of Julia Stiles, the actress decided to adapt Renée Carlino novel's novel to the screen thanks to the suggestion of actress Gabby Kono-Abdy, who plays Helen. The film follows Charlotte (Isabelle Fuhrman), a woman searching for a spark in her life, who experiences a whirlwind night of romance with Adam (Mena Moussad), a man she meets. After he leaves the morning after, she seeks him out unbeknownst to her of a dark, tragic secret he harbors. Fuhrman and Kono-Abdy spoke to Bleeding Cool about working with their veteran co-stars in Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), who Stiles co-starred with on The God Committee (2021), and Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing), and how a film like Wish You Were Here challenges them as actors.

Wish You Were Here Stars Isabelle Fuhrman and Gabby Kono-Abdy on What Veteran Presences Like Kelsey Grammer and Jennifer Grey Meant on Set

Bleeding Cool: Could you tell me what Kelsey and Jennifer brought in their veteran presence on set and in the film?

Fuhrman: My gosh! Kelsey has been doing this forever. He's such a pro. He literally showed up, and watching him sing was probably not just a highlight for Julia and our producers but for everyone on set. It was like candy. It was like going to work and eating buckets of candy. It made me so happy inside and out. He's so wonderful, and Jennifer, she has such a spice and levity for her and so much energy. She brought that every single day to set. She had the sort of essence and a close relationship with her daughter. It felt easy to step into that role of being her daughter and being like, "My gosh, Mom!" My life is not going to turn around if I meet somebody, and her being like, "Maybe if you don't have direction, you at least be with somebody." It's a relatable parent-daughter relationship and on both sides. I felt grateful I got to work with them. They're both legends.

Kono-Abdy: Being at that kitchen table and having this intimate family dinner way is got Isabelle Fuhrman, Kelsey Grammer, and Jennifer Gray; I was like, "I can die tomorrow!" This is great. This is life, check, complete. It was awesome. You were dealing with like two iconic, seasoned actors, and 'Frasier,' of course, is legendary in comedy. Jennifer Gray's character as Baby and 'Dirty Dancing' adds the romance. We had two of these strong themes at our table, which are present in the film as well.

What are the biggest challenges a grounded film like this does in terms of your previous work?

Kono-Abdy: Working in indie films for me, at least, like I have a newfound love, especially as a producer, to help bring these stories to life. Whether it's a USA Today bestselling author or maybe not a New York Times, it's super recognizable. Perhaps it's a first-time director or an actor who is interested in making that first move to being a director. That's where indie film can shine, and I love being part of that.

Fuhrman: This movie was a totally different genre than I've ever stepped into, and I fell in the right hands with Julia. There was nothing to hide behind. It's not like playing somebody who's 30 years old, passing off as a ten-year-old, or like someone who's manipulative; you can build this whole character and this castle of mystery nobody else knows what you are preparing for. This is that kind of movie where you're learning your lines and understanding where this woman is, her life, and the circumstances she's in, and then being present.

Every single day, I felt like I could take a big deep breath because I was with Mena, Gabby, Jimmie, and Julia. I could sit and look in Mena's eyes and know what we were saying felt real and authentic. It was such a wonderful experience to have and laugh at it on set. I mean, you laugh a lot when you make intense films, and especially the later part of this movie gets intense, but we laughed and played a lot, which I was grateful for.

Wish You Were There, which also stars Mena Massoud, is now available in theaters. You can check out our interview with Stiles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!