Evil Dead Burn Adds Three More Stars To The Cast

Evil Dead Burn has added three to the cast. The latest film in the Evil Dead franchise will release in theaters on July 24, 2025.

Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, and Tandi Wright join previously announced star Souheila Yacoub.

Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, Evil Dead Burn promises a new terrifying chapter for horror fans.

Another Evil Dead project led by Francis Galluppi remains in active development with no set release date.

Evil Dead is returning to theaters, though not the project many thought would be next in the franchise. A sequel is set to hit theaters on July 24, 2026. The title of the film is Evil Dead Burn, and it will be directed by Sébastien Vaniček, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Florent Bernard. Souheila Yacoub (Dune: Part Two) will star in the film. Deadline is reporting that Hunter Doohan (Your Honor), Luciane Buchanan (The Night Agent), and Tandi Wright (Pearl) will also star. The other Evil Dead project, which Francis Galluppi developed, is still in active development. Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi will produce, with Romel Adam, Jose Canas, Lee Cronin, and Bruce Campbell are executive producers.

Evil Dead Keeps Shuffling Along

Evil Dead, of course, started in 1981 with the original Sam Raimi film. It has spawned two sequels, a remake, a spin-off, and a three-season television show. To say that this has become one of the most beloved, most unlikely franchises in horror is an understatement. All told, the films at the box office have never been more than modest hits, with the entire franchise grossing a little over $300 million worldwide. That does not include the money earned from the numerous pieces of merchandise and other items bearing the name and characters. Evil Dead Rise, released in 2023, was fine. It was nothing earth-shattering, but I like that this is the direction they have decided to go with the franchise. It is what Halloween should have done years ago. Give young voices in horror a platform, elevate them, let them do their thing, and reap the box office benefits. If some of them don't work, that's no big deal; the next one will, and the budgets are so low that there's very little risk. Take note, not all horror franchises are equal; some continuity can be overlooked.

Evil Dead Burn will be released in theaters on July 24, 2025. The other project currently has no known title or release date. Stay tuned.

