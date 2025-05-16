Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later

28 Years Later: 2 New International Posters Released

Two new international posters for 28 Years Later have been released. The film will be released in theaters on June 20th.

Article Summary Two new international posters for 28 Years Later have debuted ahead of its June 20, 2025 release.

Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland reunite for a planned trilogy continuation of the series.

The sequel has already finished filming and is in post-production, while a third film remains unconfirmed.

Positive fan reactions to trailers and posters could influence the future of the 28 Years Later franchise.

There are a lot of awesome movies coming out in June, and if the trailers are anything to go by, 28 Days Later could be one of them. The film is bringing back the original director and writer, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland , respectively, for the first of a planned trilogy. The second film is already shot, dated, and is in post-production, so if this one ends on a cliffhanger, we can give it some level of a pass. However, the third film has not been specifically greenlit yet, and if we want to see that happen, we will have to show that there is an audience for these films. The reactions to all of the trailers and posters seem very positive, so people seem excited; it's just a matter of turning that excitement into ticket sales. IMP Awards got their hands on some new international posters, and the first one is kind of boring, the first more traditionally designed poster, which the second one is more of the style we've been seeing so far, which rules. More posters like the second one, please.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new "auteur horror" story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

