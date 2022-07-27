Garfield Went Noir in the Emmy-Winning Babes and Bullets Special

Today, we have a special Garfield listing to share. Heritage Auctions often hosts behind-the-scenes animation memorabilia, including classic cartoons like Beavis and Butt-Head and Dragon Ball, as well as iconic films like Disney's 90s offerings and Don Bluth's underrated oeuvre. One of my favorite features is Garfield due to how creative this series was and how many fantasies we saw play out in the animation. Let's get noir with a production cel from a special Emmy-winning Garfield hit today.

"How was I supposed to solve a murder when my only clue was a cup of java?" Private investigator Sam Spayed discovers that the victim of the murder he is trying to solve had a small, broken piece of a coffee mug within him when the body was found. Using this, he deduces that the coffee likely had something to do with the murder. In this Emmy-winning special, Garfield's Babes and Bullets, Garfield imagines that he is film noir detective Sam Spayed. In this image from the special, Sam Spayed examines his one piece of evidence: a broken piece of a coffee mug. Amazingly, Spayed is able to solve the murder using this clue! This fantastic image comes from about the 16:13 mark of the special. This original, hand-painted production cel features an image of the monochromatic detective that measures about 6.75" x 7" on a 12 field cel. The cel is marked in its lower right corner with 1, and it has been placed atop a color print background for presentation. What a great close-up of the brooding feline investigator!

Heritage Auctions notes that also included in this group is the matching original animation drawing, which was rendered with graphite and blue pencil on 12 field animation paper. It is numbered "1." The condition of this piece is marked as Very Good with minor handling and edge wear, a small crease and tear on its left edge, and tape on the peg holes of the cel.

Garfield fans can now head to Heritage Auctions to bid on this piece from the Jim Davis Collection.

