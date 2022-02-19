1883 S01E09 Preview: Misunderstandings Lead to Serious Consequences

Before we get to the preview images and brief overview for "Racing Clouds," a quick reminder about exactly how good of a week this has been for fans of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone." With only two episodes to go on the Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill-starring prequel series, Paramount+ announced that 1883 would be back for a second season. But that's not all, with the new prequel series 1932 set to join the franchise's universe. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios & 101 Studios, the newest prequel series will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. So now let's hope that all of those good vibes carry through to the season's penultimate episode, as it looks like things are about to get really bad really quickly.

1883 Season 1 Episode 9: "Racing Clouds": A misunderstanding leads to a battle with serious consequences.

And here's a look back at last week's episode with an official recap of "The Weep of Surrender":

Here's a look behind the scenes at the authentic cowboy camp that gets the cast ready to film an Old West-set series like 1883:

In the most recent episode of the Yellowstone official podcast, host Jefferson White welcomes Sam Elliot (Shea Brennan), LaMonica Garrett (Thomas), and Eric Nelsen (Ennis) to reflect on the intensity behind shooting the series' epic story. First, up, we have a preview and then an embed of the latest episode:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>