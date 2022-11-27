1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story Official Trailer, Key Art Released

In less than a month, fans of Taylor Sheridan's popular flagship series will be getting a chance to learn more about another generation of Duttons, led by Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford (Jacob Dutton) & Academy Award winner Helen Mirren (Cara Dutton). Paramount+'s highly-anticipated prequel spinoff series 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story explores the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition & the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west… where the Duttons call home. To see how the Dutton dynasty came to be and the sacrifices made along the way, here's a look at the recently-released official trailer.

Paramount+'s 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story is set to hit screens on Sunday, December 18th (in the UK & Australia the following day, with additional international dates to be announced). In addition, Paramount Network will host a linear airing of the debut episode immediately following a new episode of Yellowstone. Now here's a look at the official trailer:

As if Ford and Mirren aren't impressive enough names as our series leads, the cast of 1923 also includes Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones). Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

The Yellowstone spinoff is just the latest in Sheridan's growing slate of programming on both Paramount + and Paramount Network, which also includes 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King, as well as upcoming projects such as Lioness, 1883: Bass Reeves, and Land Man. As for Bosque Ranch Productions, they have a number of projects going on both the big and small screens. Currently producing the hit series Yellowstone, the production company recently wrapped the Angelina Jolie-starring film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, written & directed by Sheridan.