1923 Season 1 Finale Preview Images, Overview: A Point of No Return Here are preview images & an overview for Taylor Sheridan's Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-starring 1923 season finale, "Nothing Left to Lose."

Based on the preview images & overivew for S01E08 "Nothing Left to Lose," the season finale of Paramount+ & Taylor Sheridan's Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-starring 1923 may end up being a literal "finale" for some folks. As Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) & Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) continue making their way back to The States, a line is crossed in the war between Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) & Banner (Jerome Flynn) and the Duttons (Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren) that can't be walked back. And after last week's tragic, bloody encounter, Teonna (Aminah Nieves) continues to be tracked by marshals- though a sliver of hope might be on the horizon. Here's a look at what you can expect when the "Yellowstone" prequel series wraps up its first season run this Sunday:

Here's a Look at 1923 Season 1 Episode 8 "Nothing Left to Lose"

1923 Season 1 Episode 8 "Nothing Left to Lose": The feud between Whitfield (Timothy Dalton), Banner (Jerome Flynn), and the Duttons (Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren) reaches the point of no return. Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) encounter a different kind of peril on their passenger ship home. Marshalls track Teonna (Aminah Nieves), who finds a rare respite of hope. Now, here's a look at the preview images for this weekend's season finale:

With only one more episode to go for the season, here's a look back at the midseason trailer for Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" prequel series, 1923. Following that, we have a look back at a featurette focusing on what the cast & creative team had to share about how the prequel series plays into the overarching "Yellowstone" storyline:

The cast of Paramount+'s 1923 also includes Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), Peter Stormare (Fargo, The Big Lebowski, American Gods), Tim Dekay (Oppenheimer, White Collar), and Amelia Rico (Dark Winds, Yellowstone). Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

Paramount+'s 1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.