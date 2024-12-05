Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: 1923, yellowstone

1923 Season 2 Debuts Feb. 2025: Overview, Teasers, Images Released

Returning on February 23, 2025, Paramount+ previewed Taylor Sheridan’s Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring prequel series 1923 Season 2.

On February 23, 2025, Yellowstone fans will have another chance to go back in time to see how it all began. Earlier today, Paramount+ released two new teasers and a new image gallery for the return of Taylor Sheridan's Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring prequel series 1923 for a second season. In addition, Paramount Network will be kicking off its linear airing of the first season beginning this Sunday after the newest episode of Yellowstone. Here's a look at the overview for the second season that was also released…

In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton Ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.

In addition to Mirren and Ford, Paramount+'s 1923 also stars Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton, and Jennifer Carpenter. With the second season set to premiere on February 23rd, here's a look at the second teaser that was released:

Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s 1923 is executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

