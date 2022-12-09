1923: Taylor Sheridan Goes Behind the Scenes of "Yellowstone" Prequel

With only nine days to go until Taylor Sheridan & Paramount+'s highly-anticipated 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story hits our screens, the streaming service is offering viewers a look behind the scenes at how the "Yellowstone" prequel series. The series is set to focus on Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) & Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) while exploring the early twentieth century. It was a time when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition & the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west… a place that the Duttons call home. In the following clip, Sheridan discusses the thematic explorations ahead and how they tie into the overarching saga of the Duttons that follow through to today.

After checking out this look behind the scenes, make sure to check out some of the other previously-released looks at Sheridan & Paramount+'s 1923:

Ford, Mirren & Stormare Discuss "Yellowstone" Prequel

Here's a look at what Ford & Mirren and co-star Peter Stormare had to share about their characters, as well as what the series has to offer the "Yellowstone" universe:

1923: What We Know About Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" Prequel Series

Paramount+'s 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story is set to hit screens on Sunday, December 18th (in the UK & Australia the following day, with additional international dates to be announced). In addition, Paramount Network will host a linear airing of the debut episode immediately following a new episode of Yellowstone. Now here's a look at the official trailer:

The cast of Paramount+'s 1923 also includes Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), Peter Stormare (Fargo, The Big Lebowski, American Gods), Tim Dekay (Oppenheimer, White Collar), and Amelia Rico (Dark Winds, Yellowstone). Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

The Yellowstone spinoff is just the latest in Sheridan's growing slate of programming on both Paramount + and Paramount Network, which also includes 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King, as well as upcoming projects such as Lioness, 1883: Bass Reeves, and Land Man. As for Bosque Ranch Productions, they have a number of projects going on both the big and small screens. Currently producing the hit series Yellowstone, the production company recently wrapped the Angelina Jolie-starring film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, written & directed by Sheridan.