1923: "Yellowstone" Prequel Sets December Debut on Paramount Network

The first season of Taylor Sheridan’s "Yellowstone" prequel series 1923 will make its Paramount Network debut on Sunday, December 8th.

On Sunday, December 8th, Paramount Network viewers will have a chance to learn how the Yellowstone saga came to be while also learning where the hit series' future might be heading. That's when the first season of Taylor Sheridan's Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring Paramount+ Original series 1923 will make its network debut (with Episode 101 airing immediately following a new episode of Yellowstone). With the second season currently in production, an official teaser for the prequel series' Paramount Network debut will air this Sunday, November 10th, during the return of the franchise series. After December 8th, here's a look at how the remaining episodes will drop: December 15th, Episode 102; December 22nd, Episodes 103 & 104; December 29th, Episodes 105 & 106; January 5, 2025, Episodes 107 & 108. Now, here's a look back at what you need to know about Paramount+'s 1923…

1923: A Look at the "Yellowstone" Prequel Series

The cast of Paramount+'s 1923 also includes Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), Peter Stormare (Fargo, The Big Lebowski, American Gods), Tim Dekay (Oppenheimer, White Collar), and Amelia Rico (Dark Winds, Yellowstone).

Paramount+'s 1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

