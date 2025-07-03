Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: BetaDwarf, Vaultbreakers

Vaultbreakers Drops Gameplay Trailer As Square Enix Adds Funds

Check out the latest gameplay trailrer for the PvPvE title Vaultbreakers, as the game has received new funding from Square Enix

Indie game developer and publisher BetaDwarf dropped a new gameplay trailer for Vaultbreakers today, while also confirming funding from a new, surprising source. The trailer gives a better idea of where the upcoming PvPvE action RPG title is, as they show off a lot of the action and many of the characters you can play as. Meanwhile, the team confirmed that they recently received funding from Square Enix to help make the title, even though they have not taken on a role in helping publish the game, which is pretty dope. Enjoy the trailer as you can sign up for the game's latest playtest, happening right now on Steam.

Vaultbreakers

Dive into a thrilling top-down PvPvE ARPG where epic battles, strategic gameplay, and dynamic environments come together to create a constant stream of emergent experiences. Whether you're teaming up with friends or facing the dangers alone, the world of Vaultbreakers offers endless excitement, challenges, and rewards. Embark on tense compact missions that dynamically unfold based on other players and NPC actions. Someone may pollute a big area, another may unlock a secret cave, and one may start an ancient ritual. Everyone has their own plans, ensuring each session is filled with threats and opportunities for you to grab or avoid.

Changelings are an evil, chaotic, and unpredictable faction of shapeshifters who are swarming the Dragonvault. They are controlled by advanced AI or even other players, which makes them extremely unpredictable. You will constantly make exciting decisions on whether to avoid, assault, or even briefly team up with them to best achieve your own plans. Skill is everything. Attacks are punishing, but can all be avoided. Enemies are vulnerable when attacking, enabling you to deal double damage if you time it just right. However, not all fights are wise to engage in, and you'll always have to think twice before taking risky actions. From tense exploration where ambushes can happen around every corner to epic multi-group fights, you will always have to think on your feet.

Vaultbreakers offers many ways to progress and customize exactly to your liking and playstyle. You choose between various Champions, unlock and equip varied perks to alter their abilities, loot -or craft- items to boost your power, obtain new abilities, and awaken Artifacts to uncover unique passive powers. With these, you grow stronger or even learn abilities that help you traverse the world in new ways, like vaulting across the environment on plants.

