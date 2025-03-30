Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: film, peaky blinders, steven knight, the immortal man

Peaky Blinders Creator on What to Expect from The Immortal Man Movie

The creator of Peaky Blinders offers fans details about the upcoming film The Immortal Man including its main differences from the series.

Article Summary Steven Knight reveals World War II backdrop for Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man.

Higher stakes as Birmingham faces Luftwaffe bombings with Tommy Shelby in existential crisis.

The film's larger budget enhances Birmingham's portrayal, adding depth to the iconic story.

The Immortal Man promises a stellar British cast and a fresh chapter for Tommy Shelby's saga.

Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, has revealed details about the upcoming film, The Immortal Man, promising a dramatic escalation of Tommy Shelby's narrative against the backdrop of World War II. More specifically, Knight explained how the film's 1940 setting, a time when Birmingham was under constant bombardment by the Luftwaffe, elevates the already intense story fans have come to love.

Peaky Blinders Creator Talks The Immortal Man

Knight tells Screen Rant, "It's set during 1940 when Birmingham was being carpet-bombed every night by the German Air Force. So, obviously, the stakes are higher. People don't know if they're going to live until tomorrow morning. There's a lot of hedonism, there's a lot of fatalism, and you're throwing into that Tommy Shelby who was having his own existential crisis. The stakes are all much higher. The budget's bigger, and let's be honest, that helps. I would say this, but the cast I think is the best British cast that we could possibly have gotten into one place."

Beyond the narrative's heightened stakes, Knight emphasized the impact of the film's cinematic scale. Because, an increased budget obviously allows for a more expansive and immersive portrayal of the era, bringing the ravaged streets of Birmingham to life with a level of detail previously unattainable in the television series. Additionally, the promise of an exceptional British cast further elevates anticipation, hinting at a powerful ensemble capable of delivering the nuanced performances that have become a hallmark of Peaky Blinders. Hopefully, by the time it all comes together, the franchise's move to the big screen will offer this world an opportunity to amplify the story's already potent blend of historical drama, crime thriller, and character study in a brand-new arena.

As far as we know, The Immortal Man aims to provide a definitive conclusion to the first phase of Tommy Shelby's journey, while simultaneously opening a new chapter in his complex story—but we'll have to see if it lives up to the hype when the film is released in late 2025.

Are you excited to return to Peaky Blinders via The Immortal Man?

