Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates in June 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in June 2025.

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare remains the premier chase card despite a minor value dip.

Charizard and Gardevoir ex lead other popular shiny cards, with notable shifts in market pricing.

Track monthly trends and know when to buy or trade for modern Pokémon TCG singles and sets.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. All through 2025, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2024, are doing now in June 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $291.45 Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $158.93 Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $73.84 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $35.21 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $28.95 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $21.53 Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $19.78 Shiny Ditto 201/091: $18.76 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $17.84 Shiny Mew ex Full Art 216/091: $16.12 Shiny Ralts 153/091: $16.04 Shiny Mimikyu 160/091: $15.14 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $14.39 Shiny Kirlia 154/091: $12.96 Clive Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/091: $11.76

So soon after breaking through the $300 barrier, Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare once again dipped below it. Still, this is a monster chase card, and it lost just $12 in value this month. At this high value, that could be a simple market oscillation. Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare, which was once the top-valued card of the set, saw a bigger drop at $21. Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter saw a huge drop, falling off the list as it went from $19.62 to $10.29, losing almost half its value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

