2025 AMAs: Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Chappell Roan Lead Noms

Set for May 26th, this year's 2025 AMAs nominees include Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, SZA, Taylor Swift, and more.

With the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) set to hit CBS and Paramount+ screens live from Las Vegas on Monday, May 26th, today seemed about as good of a time as any to announce this year's nominees – and that's exactly what the network and Dick Clark Productions did this morning. Hosted by Jennifer Lopez, the night will see a number of big names potentially walking away with a whole lot of hardware from the fan-voted event – including Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Taylor Swift, and others.

2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) Nominees:

As we mentioned, Kendrick Lamar was the big winner in terms of nominations, walking away with 10. Close behind was Post Malone with 8 nominations, followed by Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey with 7 nominations each. Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, and Taylor Swift each walked away with 6 nominations.

The 2025 AMAs winners are voted on entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions, as reflected on the Billboard charts, including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and Luminate, the entertainment industry's most trusted data partner, and cover the data tracking eligibility period of March 22, 2024, through March 20, 2025.

Fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and the @AMAs Instagram profile in all award categories. Voting closes on Thursday, May 15, at 11:59:59 pm PT (with the exception of Collaboration of the Year and Social Song of the Year, which will remain open through the first 30 minutes of the AMAs broadcast). Here's a rundown of the nominees announced earlier today:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR **NEW**

Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER

Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx BRAT

Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us

Future & Metro Boomin WE DON'T TRUST YOU

Kendrick Lamar GNX

Post Malone F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department

SONG OF THE YEAR **NEW**

Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"

Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan "Good Luck, Babe!"

Hozier "Too Sweet"

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die with a Smile"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso"

Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Teddy Swims "Lose Control"

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Luther"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die with a Smile"

Marshmello & Kane Brown "Miles on It"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars "APT."

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone "Fortnight"

SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR **NEW**

Chappell Roan "HOT TO GO!"

Djo "End of Beginning"

Doechii "Anxiety"

Lola Young "Messy"

Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Tommy Richman "Million Dollar Baby"

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"

KAROL G "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die with a Smile"

Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx BRAT

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department

FAVORITE POP SONG

Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"

Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die with a Smile"

Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso"

Teddy Swims "Lose Control"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Shaboozey

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Beyoncé

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER

Jelly Roll BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN

Megan Moroney AM I OKAY?

Post Malone F-1 Trillion

Shaboozey Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Jelly Roll "I Am Not Okay"

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph "High Road"

Luke Combs "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"

Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Sexyy Red

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Eminem The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin WE DON'T TRUST YOU

Gunna one of wun

Kendrick Lamar GNX

Tyler, The Creator CHROMAKOPIA

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar "Like That"

GloRilla "TGIF"

GloRilla & Sexyy Red "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME"

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Luther"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Tyla

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Bryson Tiller Bryson Tiller

PARTYNEXTDOOR PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

SZA SOS Deluxe: LANA

The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Chris Brown "Residuals"

Muni Long "Made for Me"

SZA "Saturn"

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti "Timeless"

Tommy Richman "Million Dollar Baby"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

FAVORITE LATIN DUO or GROUP

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Fuerza Regida Dolido Pero No Arrepentido

Peso Pluma ÉXODO

Rauw Alejandro Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P INCÓMODO

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny "DtMF"

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj "Gata Only"

KAROL G "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida "Tu Boda"

Shakira "Soltera"

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Twenty One Pilots

Zach Bryan

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Hozier Unreal Unearth: Unending

Koe Wetzel 9 lives

The Marías Submarine

Twenty One Pilots Clancy

Zach Bryan The Great American Bar Scene

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Green Day "Dilemma"

Hozier "Too Sweet"

Linkin Park "The Emptiness Machine"

Myles Smith "Stargazing"

Zach Bryan "Pink Skies"

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Charli xcx

David Guetta

John Summit

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auli ʻ i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and cast

i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and cast Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and cast

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Asake

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

ATEEZ

Jimin

RM

ROSÉ

Stray Kids

Celebrating the year's most iconic music, the American Music Awards (AMAs) is the world's largest fan-voted awards show honoring today's most influential artists and their passionate fan bases. This Memorial Day, the AMAs will pay special tribute to our U.S. troops and veterans through authentic performances and unforgettable moments. CBS's 2025 American Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions and will broadcast globally across linear and digital platforms.

