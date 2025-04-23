Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: AMAs, American Music Awards
2025 AMAs: Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Chappell Roan Lead Noms
Set for May 26th, this year's 2025 AMAs nominees include Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, SZA, Taylor Swift, and more.
With the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) set to hit CBS and Paramount+ screens live from Las Vegas on Monday, May 26th, today seemed about as good of a time as any to announce this year's nominees – and that's exactly what the network and Dick Clark Productions did this morning. Hosted by Jennifer Lopez, the night will see a number of big names potentially walking away with a whole lot of hardware from the fan-voted event – including Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Taylor Swift, and others.
2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) Nominees:
As we mentioned, Kendrick Lamar was the big winner in terms of nominations, walking away with 10. Close behind was Post Malone with 8 nominations, followed by Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey with 7 nominations each. Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, and Taylor Swift each walked away with 6 nominations.
The 2025 AMAs winners are voted on entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions, as reflected on the Billboard charts, including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and Luminate, the entertainment industry's most trusted data partner, and cover the data tracking eligibility period of March 22, 2024, through March 20, 2025.
Fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and the @AMAs Instagram profile in all award categories. Voting closes on Thursday, May 15, at 11:59:59 pm PT (with the exception of Collaboration of the Year and Social Song of the Year, which will remain open through the first 30 minutes of the AMAs broadcast). Here's a rundown of the nominees announced earlier today:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tommy Richman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR **NEW**
- Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER
- Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
- Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx BRAT
- Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us
- Future & Metro Boomin WE DON'T TRUST YOU
- Kendrick Lamar GNX
- Post Malone F-1 Trillion
- Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet
- Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department
SONG OF THE YEAR **NEW**
- Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"
- Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather"
- Chappell Roan "Good Luck, Babe!"
- Hozier "Too Sweet"
- Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die with a Smile"
- Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"
- Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso"
- Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
- Teddy Swims "Lose Control"
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Luther"
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die with a Smile"
- Marshmello & Kane Brown "Miles on It"
- Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars "APT."
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone "Fortnight"
SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR **NEW**
- Chappell Roan "HOT TO GO!"
- Djo "End of Beginning"
- Doechii "Anxiety"
- Lola Young "Messy"
- Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
- Tommy Richman "Million Dollar Baby"
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
- Billie Eilish
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
- Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"
- KAROL G "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"
- Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die with a Smile"
- Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
- Benson Boone
- Bruno Mars
- Hozier
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Lady Gaga
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
- Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
- Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx BRAT
- Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet
- Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department
FAVORITE POP SONG
- Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"
- Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather"
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die with a Smile"
- Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso"
- Teddy Swims "Lose Control"
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Shaboozey
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Beyoncé
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP
- Dan + Shay
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
- Beyoncé COWBOY CARTER
- Jelly Roll BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN
- Megan Moroney AM I OKAY?
- Post Malone F-1 Trillion
- Shaboozey Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going
- Jelly Roll "I Am Not Okay"
- Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph "High Road"
- Luke Combs "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"
- Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"
- Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
- Drake
- Eminem
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Tyler, The Creator
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Sexyy Red
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
- Eminem The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
- Future & Metro Boomin WE DON'T TRUST YOU
- Gunna one of wun
- Kendrick Lamar GNX
- Tyler, The Creator CHROMAKOPIA
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar "Like That"
- GloRilla "TGIF"
- GloRilla & Sexyy Red "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME"
- Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Luther"
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- PARTYNEXTDOOR
- The Weeknd
- Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Tyla
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
- Bryson Tiller Bryson Tiller
- PARTYNEXTDOOR PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
- PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
- SZA SOS Deluxe: LANA
- The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow
FAVORITE R&B SONG
- Chris Brown "Residuals"
- Muni Long "Made for Me"
- SZA "Saturn"
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti "Timeless"
- Tommy Richman "Million Dollar Baby"
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
- Becky G
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- Shakira
- Young Miko
FAVORITE LATIN DUO or GROUP
- Calibre 50
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
- Bad Bunny DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- Fuerza Regida Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
- Peso Pluma ÉXODO
- Rauw Alejandro Cosa Nuestra
- Tito Double P INCÓMODO
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
- Bad Bunny "DtMF"
- FloyyMenor X Cris Mj "Gata Only"
- KAROL G "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"
- Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida "Tu Boda"
- Shakira "Soltera"
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
- Hozier
- Linkin Park
- Pearl Jam
- Twenty One Pilots
- Zach Bryan
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
- Hozier Unreal Unearth: Unending
- Koe Wetzel 9 lives
- The Marías Submarine
- Twenty One Pilots Clancy
- Zach Bryan The Great American Bar Scene
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
- Green Day "Dilemma"
- Hozier "Too Sweet"
- Linkin Park "The Emptiness Machine"
- Myles Smith "Stargazing"
- Zach Bryan "Pink Skies"
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
- Charli xcx
- David Guetta
- John Summit
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
- Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
- Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
- Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and cast
- Twisters: The Album
- Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and cast
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
- Asake
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla
- Wizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
- ATEEZ
- Jimin
- RM
- ROSÉ
- Stray Kids
Celebrating the year's most iconic music, the American Music Awards (AMAs) is the world's largest fan-voted awards show honoring today's most influential artists and their passionate fan bases. This Memorial Day, the AMAs will pay special tribute to our U.S. troops and veterans through authentic performances and unforgettable moments. CBS's 2025 American Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions and will broadcast globally across linear and digital platforms.