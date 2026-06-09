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Adventure Time, Scooby-Doo, Trump/Knicks & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump/Knicks, Jem and the Holograms, Adventure Time: Side Quests, Scooby-Doo: Origins, Yellowjackets & more!

Article Summary Adventure Time: Side Quests leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a new trailer and plenty of evil butt-punching chaos.

Scooby-Doo: Origins, Jem and the Holograms, My Adventures with Superman, and The Vampire Lestat join the TV lineup.

Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, The Bear, Yellowjackets, and Marshals bring fresh updates from across television.

Trump/Knicks headlines, SNL, WWE, and more round out a packed daily dispatch of TV news, trailers, and reactions.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump/Knicks, House, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, Marshals, The Bear, Jem and the Holograms, Adventure Time: Side Quests, My Adventures with Superman, Scooby-Doo: Origins, The Vampire Lestat, Yellowjackets, SNL, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 9th, 2026:

Knicks Fans Rain Down Boos on Trump as MSG "Welcome" to NBA Finals

Robert Irvine Confirms: Not Involved with New "Restaurant: Impossible"

House Star Hugh Laurie Apologizes For Any Grief His Tweet Caused

Rick and Morty Stars on Animated Film Having a Serious Advantage

WWE Money in the Bank Heads to New Orleans in October

Doctor Who: Jo Martin Discusses Her Favorite Fugitive Doctor Moments

Marshals: "Yellowstone" Spinoff Announces Season 2 Production Start

The Bear Final Season Trailer: Can They Keep This Place Alive?

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Gets New Trailer & Release Date

Jem and the Holograms Live-Action Series In Development From Amazon

Adventure Time: Side Quests Trailer: Let The Evil Butt-Punching Begin!

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Clip: Jimmy Pitches Kent Farm

Scooby-Doo: Origins Teaser Introduces Its Very Real Leading Pup

The Vampire Lestat Drops New Season Trailer, "After Dark" Premiere

Mike Grell Writes Official Robin Of Sherwood Novels Set Decades Later

Yellowjackets: Sophie Thatcher Offers Update on Final Season Filming

We Were Once Men: "The Boys" Stars Crawford & Byrne Reunite for Series

Knicks/Trump, The Vampire Lestat, Rick and Morty: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Saturday Night Live: Ashley Padilla on Not Pulling Show All-Nighters

Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker Used Unofficial Dalek Fan Art For Covers

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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