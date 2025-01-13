Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Grammy Awards, Grammys

2025 Grammys Remain Feb. 2nd; Fundraising for Wildfire Relief Efforts

The 2025 Grammy Awards will remain on February 2nd and focus on raising funds for California wildfire relief efforts and first responders.

Noting in a letter to The Recording Academy members that planning will be done "in close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, chair of the board of trustees, confirmed that the 2025 Grammy Awards will still take place live on February 2nd in Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. The CBS telecast and Paramount+ stream will be focused on "raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours." This year's awards ceremony sees Beyoncé leading the lineup of artists with multiple nominations (with 10 noms) that also includes Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, and others.

Dear Recording Academy Members,

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days.

In response to this crisis, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort last week with an initial $1 million donation to support music creatives and professionals. Thanks to additional contributions, we have already distributed over $2 million in emergency aid to those most in need – and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing ongoing assistance.

In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th GRAMMY Awards telecast on CBS on February 2nd will proceed as planned. This year's show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.

In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The GRAMMYs will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.

With heartfelt concern,

Harvey Mason jr.

Recording Academy & MusiCares CEO

Tammy Hurt

Chair, Board of Trustees

