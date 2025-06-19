Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Rolls Out Massive Summer 2025 Anime Series Lineup

Crunchyroll unveiled its massive Summer 2025 anime lineup of more than 40 titles. Here's a look at what's on tap over the next few months...

It's that time of year again, the changing of the seasons, and Crunchyroll has released their huge lineup on anime series premiering this summer. There are over forty new titles this season, and they've announced the list along with the returning series from Spring that are still ongoing.

Crunchyroll Summer 2025 Release Schedule

JUNE 28

Takopi's Original Sin (ENISHIYA)

Six-episode limited series

A Happy alien, Takopi, lands on Earth with one mission: to spread happiness! When he meets Shizuka, a lonely fourth grader, he vows to bring back her smile using his magical Happy Gadgets. But as he uncovers the pain in her life, Takopi learns that true happiness may require more than gadgets. (Official Trailer)

Lord of Mysteries (BCMAY)

Two-episode premiere

In a Victorian world of steam, dreadnoughts, and occult horrors, Zhou Mingrui awakens as Klein Moretti. He walks a razor's edge between light and darkness, entangled with warring Churches. This is the legend of unlimited potential…and unspeakable danger. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

JULY 1

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (LIDENFILMS)

Once a legendary detective, Nagumo Keiichiro now stumbles through middle age baffled by smartphones and modern life. His quiet decline gets disrupted when Mashiro, a bold high school girl, bursts into his office demanding to become his apprentice. Though he's rusty and set in his ways, her relentless enthusiasm drags him back into detective work. Now the gap-bridging detective duo is on the case! (Official Trailer)

Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show (Studio Gokumi)

Miko Kurono, also known as Necronomico, graduates from middle school and decides to pursue her dreams of becoming a streamer. One day, as she's with her childhood friend, Mayu Mayusaka, and her rival, Kanna Kagurasaka, she accepts an offer to play a new VR game. The game gives Miko the opportunity to take on mysterious challenges with other unique streamers she meets within the VR world. (Official Trailer)

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 (TMS Entertainment)

Kazuya's ready to confess with the lush paradise of Hawaii as a backdrop. But renting Chizuru for the dream trip turns into a war zone of love due to Ruka's aggressive advances and Mami's scheming. Despite the chaos, this is Kazuya's moment to bare his heart. Will his words reach Chizuru? And if they do, what will she even say? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi

JULY 2

Clevatess (Lay-duce)

One of the Lords of Dark Beasts, Clevatess's reign shatters when he revives a hero he personally slayed and adopts an orphaned humanoid baby—the last hope to save a dying world. Now bound together, what fate awaits this unlikely trio? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse (david production)

Narihira Takeru is a delinquent who often thinks about Tsukimiya, the girl who appears in his dreams. After an unexpected accident, Takeru finds himself in a parallel universe, and the world that Tsukimiya lives in. When Takeru and Tsukimiya are slain by a monster, he awakens again and realizes he has leapt through time. Now, Takeru must train with Abe Seimei to fight for Tsukimiya's life! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

New Saga (Sotsu and Studio Clutch)

After a brutal war, magic swordsman Kyle defeats the Demon King but is left dying. A crimson crystal sends him four years into the past to his once-destroyed hometown where he finds his lost loved ones alive. Armed with future knowledge, Kyle vows to prevent the coming tragedy and rewrite fate. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and Hindi

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 2 (Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The future of this fantasy world now lies in the hands of…a vending machine! Boxxo was once a human, until he died in an accident and was reincarnated as a sentient piece of machinery. While he can still hear and see, there's no way for him to move by himself or speak more than his programmed phrases. How can he make the most of this strange new life? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi

JULY 3

DAN DA DAN Season 2 (Science SARU)

Momo is a high school girl born into a family of spirit mediums. Her classmate Okarun is an

occult fanatic. Encountering overwhelming and bizarre phenomena one after another,

Momo awakens her hidden powers and Okarun gains the power of a curse. They now set

out to help Momo's childhood friend Jiji, who is tormented by ghosts, by heading over to his

home for exorcism… What will be the next bizarre phenomenon they face there!? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

The Water Magician (Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

Reincarnation had Ryo dreaming of peace, but instead he lands into a monster-infested wilderness. With water magic and eternal youth, he survives countless wicked concoctions for 20 years, becoming one of the most powerful magicians ever. Ryo's fate shifts when he meets Abel, a genius knight, thrusting him into magical society's spotlight. Thus, the Water Magician's wild adventure begins! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! (OLM)

When superstar adventurer Dennis gets booted from the world's strongest party, he teams up with runaway Atelier to serve up his true passion—delicious cuisine. But this not-so-average eatery has not-so-average patrons. Dennis will battle his quirky customers' troubles with his trusty butcher knife and wok. Visit Adventurer's Restaurant and fill up your heart and stomach! (Official Trailer)

KAMITSUBAKI CITY UNDER CONSTRUCTION (SMDE)

Seven years after humanity was devastated by a major disaster, a beacon of science and prosperity rises in Kamitsubaki City. But lurking in its shadows are Tesseractor monsters born from human darkness. Only the Witchling, five girls with Song of Purification, stand against them. With every note, they fight, not just to protect the peace of the city, but to heal a broken world. (Official Trailer)

JULY 4

Secrets of the Silent Witch (Studio Gokumi)

Monica Everett, the Silent Witch, is the world's only practitioner of Voiceless Magic, a veritable heroine who single-handedly fended off the Black Dragon of legend. However, the young prodigy is actually… super-duper shy! Yup, turns out she only learned Voiceless Magic to avoid speaking in public. Ignorant of this, the Seven Sages have placed her on a top-secret mission to guard the Second Prince. Can Monica keep it together as she contends with both social interaction and the evils targeting the young royal? (Official Trailer)

Arknights: RISE FROM EMBER (Yostar Pictures)

As a terminal disease that crystallizes its victims spreads, Rhodes Island Pharmaceuticals Inc. races to find a cure while trying to quell the Reunion Movement. After a devastating fight with Skullshatterer, Amiya mourns her failure to save Misha. Meanwhile, Rhodes investigates an abandoned city near Lungmen and uncovers a disturbing new threat… (Official Trailer)

Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse (STAPLE ENTERTAINMENT)

Naoto Watari lives solely for his little sister, Suzushiro, until his chaotic childhood friend, Satsuki, storms back into his life. Without uttering a single word, her very presence ignites buried memories and unravels his rigid routine. As tensions rise and secrets surface, Naoto's devotion to Suzushiro clashes with unresolved pain, threatening to collapse his fragile world. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex (LandQ Studios)

Marie, the second daughter of a poor baron's household, is treated like a servant by her parents. Even at Marie's birthday party, her beautiful elder sister, Anastasia, is the star. Outside, Marie bumps into Count Kyuros Granado, who falls for her at first sight. Yet, due to a misunderstanding, the Count proposes to Anastasia. After a tragic accident, Marie must marry the count instead! (Official Trailer)

JULY 5

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 (CloverWorks)

When Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo met, they grew close over their love for cosplay. Through interacting with classmates and making new cosplay friends, Marin and Wakana's world keeps growing. New developments arise as Marin's love for Wakana continues to be filled with endless excitement. In their ever-expanding world, Marin and Wakana's story of cosplay and thrills continues! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (CloverWorks)

After encountering various girls going through Puberty Syndrome, Sakuta Azusagawa's high school days have come to a close, and he is now a university student. He enrolls at a university in Kanazawa-hakkei alongside his girlfriend Mai Sakurajima, a nationally famed actress. Off campus, he stumbles upon an out-of-season miniskirt Santa. Precognitive dreams, an anonymous online singer, poltergeists buzzing on social media… A mysterious tale with enigmatic phenomenons surrounding girls with wavering hearts starts again. Puberty continues… (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: French

With You and the Rain (Lesprit)

On a rainy day, Fuji meets a cute critter posing as a dog and offering an umbrella and a cue card that says, "Please take me home," and she can't resist. With this dog-poster's quirky charm and mysterious ways, life together becomes a heartwarming adventure of friendship and shared seasons. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses (CONNECT)

The hero Toto has talent, but his shyness has prevented him from forming a party. As he languishes in the town of origins, three beautiful women—Ciel, Anemone, and Goa—invite Toto to join their party out of the blue. Toto gears up to begin the journey, but unbeknownst to him, all three women are plotting to kill him for their own reasons! (Official Trailer)

Scooped Up By an S-Ranked Adventurer (Felix Film)

Lloyd is a white mage who was unexpectedly banished from a hero's party. Lost and uncertain, he crosses paths with an S-rank adventurer party in need of a white mage, and joins them. Little did anyone know, the hero's party would fall apart and Lloyd would rise to fame. This is a story about an unmatched support magic user, who believes himself to be ordinary, becoming an unstoppable adventurer. (Official Trailer)

Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter (Studio Blanc.)

After Allen failed the court sorcerer exam, he couldn't return home even if he wanted to. While searching for a job, an unexpected offer comes his way to be the private tutor of the duke's daughter. Just as he lowers his guard, he faces a girl who can't use magic at all! But what is preventing her magic from working? Allen's unconventional lessons gently shine a light on the girl's future. (Official Trailer)

Hoshina's Day Off – Special Episode from Kaiju No. 8 (Production I.G)

A day off… a rare day of peace for the Defense Force. After spending so long training, Reno has forgotten what he's supposed to do with free time. He sees that Hoshina is up to something with his own day off, and decides to go on a mission to tail him with Iharu! But then things go in an unexpected direction…

JULY 6

Gachiakuta (Bones Film)

In a floating city where the rich discard their waste—and people—Rudo is framed for murder and thrown into the Pit, where a hellscape of mutated garbage beasts dwell. To survive, he must wield a new power and join the rogue Cleaners. Rudo doesn't just aim to battle monsters, but the corrupt who cast him into Hell. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Nyaight of the Living Cat (OLM)

Run! In 20XX, the world is dominated by cats. A virus that turns anyone who touches a cat into a cat has spread into a worldwide nyandemic. Anytime cats rub against a human, they turn the person into a cat. Can humanity fight their urge to pet cats to survive in a cat-ridden world? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

Returning from Winter 2025

There's a rumor going around about the Seven Wonders of Kamome Academy. Nene Yashiro and her classmate, Kou Minamoto, work with Hanako-san to expose a traitor among the ranks of the Seven Wonders. After breaking No. 2, the Misaki Stairs, and No. 5, the 4 O'clock Library, only five remain. Can they uncover the perpetrator before it's too late? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi

Hotel Inhumans (Bridge)

The best hotels must meet certain standards, including the finest cuisine, ways to relax, and entertainment. Of course, they also need the best selection of weapons, reliable ways to falsify one's identity, and ways to dispose of evidence. In this hotel at the border of death stand two concierges, Ikuro Hoshi and Sara Haizaki. What kinds of requests will the assassins have for them next? (Official Trailer)

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin (MAHO FILM)

In Eternal Nations, a fantasy strategy game where players manage an empire, Takuto Ira is a legendary player who sits atop the leaderboard. Takuto goes unconscious during a hospitalization and awakens on the continent of Idoragya, which looks just like the game. Takuto meets Sludge Atou, his favorite unit in the game, and decides to build Mynoghra, an evil empire, in this isekai apocalypse anime. (Official Trailer)

Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl (NOMAD)

Kusakabe Renji, a young man working at a game centre, sees an English girl named Lily Baker playing a crane game on Valentine's Day. Seeing her fail repeatedly to win a prize, Renji can't help but take action. The day after Lily finally gets her plushie, Renji receives an unexpected message from her that reads, "Be my valentine!" What started as a misunderstanding leads to cultural exchange! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

Ruri Rocks (Studio Bind)

High school student Tanigawa Ruri loves shiny things, so she heads to the mountains in hopes of finding some crystals for herself. There, she meets Arato Nagi, a college student majoring in mineralogy, and they start collecting minerals together. Sometimes they walk mountain trails searching for crystals, sometimes they wade into rivers looking for garnet stones, and sometimes they examine minerals Ruri has never seen before through a microscope as Nagi guides her into the world of mineral-collecting. Thus the scientific adventure begins in earnest! (Official Trailer)

JULY 7

Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 (Zero-G and Liber)

University is back in session for Iori, and so are the booze-fueled parties! Between diving club shenanigans, a surprise from his sister, and wild tests of courage, normal college life is anything but. Dive back into the madness with Iori and his beloved crew of lively splash artists. (Official Trailer)

Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole (Brain's Base)

A shady, self-proclaimed hermit named Momoyuki Mogura is banned from the afterlife. Now, he collects spirit-possessed will-o'-the-wisps in his lantern, hoping to make a comeback. Oddly enough, it seems that all those who encounter Mogura begin to see peculiar things. A mysterious and comedic story begins where the lives of the living and ghosts interact in the here and now! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

JULY 8

Turkey! Time to Strike (BAKKEN RECORD)

Mai Otonashi is a second-year student and the captain of the Ikkokukan High School Bowling Club, and recently, she's struggled to win. Whenever she scores a Turkey, three consecutive strikes, she follows it up with an unbeatable split—the Snake Eyes. This is the story of Mai, Rina, Sayuri, Nozomi, and Nanase as they fight, fall, and rise again in pursuit of victory in the final days of summer. (Official Trailer)

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2 (Okuruto Noboru)

Umino Nagi and Amano Erika were born on the same day and swapped at birth. Nagi was raised as the son of a diner owner, and Erika the daughter of a hotel tycoon. Their parents encourage them to become engaged, and they begin life together. Soon though, infatuations arise as Nagi becomes stuck in a love quadrangle. Life and love are embroiled in epic turmoil as fate is set in motion once again! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

JULY 9

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 (Kinema citrus)

As Naofumi prepares for the Phoenix's return, assassins from Q'ten Lo target Raphtalia, mistaking her for a throne usurper. To resolve the conflict, Naofumi journeys to Siltvelt, where he is hailed as a demi-human savior, but not all welcome him. In politically volatile Q'ten Lo, Raphtalia becomes a revolutionary symbol. Amid rising chaos, can Naofumi unite his allies and guide them to salvation? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Russian

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability Season 2 (Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

Lloyd and his friends were victorious over Guisarme at Lordost Island. And now the seventh prince has set his sights on an exploration of Holy Magic! He heads to a church to learn more, but what awaits…? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, French, and German

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (P.A.WORKS)

Yu Ayase, son of a late legendary actress, is overwhelmingly mediocre. When he's invited to stay with his mother's friend, Yu is shocked to find out that he'll be living with three prodigy sisters who possess both beauty and talent…and who rule his new school as the Three Emperors. Can Yu manage to melt the sisters' cold hearts and fulfill his mother's last wish for him to build a happy family? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English and German

JULY 10

Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 2 (TMS Entertainment)

Returning from Winter 2025

After the battle on Treasure Island, Senku and the gang return to the Kingdom of Science. With their sights set on the Moon, they must first voyage to the Americas in hopes of beginning to harvest the required materials. Through teamwork and science, they continue the fight to save humanity once and for all! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish

Solo Camping for Two (SynergySP)

Gen Kinokura just wanted to enjoy his peaceful solo camping trips—no distractions, no problems. Enter Shizuku Kusano, a clueless but enthusiastic newbie who crashes his campsite (literally). Now, this bothered outdoorsman is stuck teaching her the ropes. Laughs, mishaps, and heartwarming moments await this duo-camp adventure under the stars! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese

JULY 19

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 (Production I.G)

Thanks to Isao Shinomiya, Kafka Hibino avoids being turned into a weapon. As new recruits head to their posts, Kafka meets Gen Narumi, the strongest man in the Defense Force and leader of the First Division. Kafka embraces the power of Kaiju No. 8 to force Gen to recognize his strength. Meanwhile, Kaiju No. 9 lurks in the shadows as the greatest threat the Defense Force has faced awaits. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

JULY 24

Let's Go Karaoke! (Doga Kobo)

The president of the chorus club, Satomi Oka, is approached by a yakuza named Kyoji Narita. Kyoji's yakuza group holds a customary karaoke competition, and whoever earns the title of worst singer must get a tattoo. Since he was asked to be Kyoji's singing teacher, Satomi has no choice but to go along with these practice sessions. Brought together by karaoke, where will Satomi and Kyoji end up? (Official Trailer)

AUGUST 20

Captivated, By You (Doga Kobo)

Joji Ema goes to an all-boys school. After the school's athletic festival, Ema's eccentric classmate Miyoshi Hayashi starts acting bizarrely towards him. Yuichi Medaka goes to a coeducational high school. He ends up sitting behind Akira Nikaido, an unsettling student most of the school doesn't like. Explore an omnibus of stories about what it's like to be young. (Official Trailer)

COMING SOON

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court (Atelier Pontdarc)

Six-episode limited series

Meet Wada, who gives off an unapproachable vibe, and Yamamoto, who strikes fear into those around her because of her looks. Though the two girls attend separate high schools, they meet up at a shopping center's food court almost every day. Take a little peek at the laid-back afternoons Wada and Yamamoto share as they reflect on the ups and downs of high school life together. (Official Trailer)

SERIES CONTINUING FROM SPRING 2025

