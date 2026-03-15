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98th Oscars Viewing Guide: Presenters, Performers, Nominees & More

Kicking off at 7 pm EDT/4 pm PDT. on ABC and Hulu, here's our viewing guide to the 98th Oscars: presenters, performers, nominees, and more!

Article Summary The 98th Oscars air tonight at 7pm EDT/4pm PDT on ABC and Hulu, hosted by Conan O'Brien with Matt Berry announcing.

Top presenters include Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, and more stars.

Performances feature music from Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters, plus Josh Groban and special guests.

Ryan Coogler's Sinners leads with 16 nominations; see all categories and contenders for this year's Oscars.

We're looking at one of the biggest nights in the film industry's awards season calendar, kicking off in only a few hours. Of course, we're talking about the 98th Oscars, with actor/comedian Conan O'Brien returning to take the stage TONIGHT on ABC and Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. And guess who will be the announcer tonight? That's right, the amazing Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) will be the official voice for the night. With that in mind, here's a rundown of what you need to know to join in on the festivities, including when/where to watch, who's presenting, who's performing, a rundown of the categories & nominees, and more – including some cool extras along the way:

When & Where Can I Watch the 98th Oscars? The ceremony kicks off at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. on ABC and Hulu. You can also stream ABC live or on demand with an active subscription to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV, or Sling TV.

You've never seen the #Oscars like this before 👀

Join Andy Richter LIVE as he goes behind-the-scenes TONIGHT on the @ ABCNetwork TikTok. pic.twitter.com/Ow869ldG7l — ABC (@ABCNetwork) March 15, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Will There Be a 98th Oscars Pre-Show? Definitely. In fact, there are a number of networks and sites that will be offering red carpet coverage leading up to the big broadcast. If you're looking for the official red carpet pre-show, Emmy Award-winning talk show host Tamron Hall (Tamron Hall) and Emmy Award-winning television personality Jesse Palmer will host The Oscars Red Carpet Show, airing at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT on ABC and Hulu. The 30-minute special will highlight Oscar nominees, performers, and presenters, and provide a multiview experience of the red-carpet arrivals, giving the audience every can't-miss moment from Hollywood's biggest celebration.

Who's Performing During the 98th Oscars? Along with appearances by Josh Groban and the Los Angeles Master Chorale, tonight's ceremony will include the following:

The KPop Demon Hunters moment begins with a fusion of traditional Korean instrumentalists and dance, celebrating the folklore and cultural inspiration that anchors the story behind this animated blockbuster. As part of this experience, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA , and REI AMI , the singing voices behind Huntr/X, will perform the Oscar-nominated original song "Golden" from the Netflix film.

, and , the singing voices behind Huntr/X, will perform the Oscar-nominated original song "Golden" from the Netflix film. The Sinners moment explores the role music plays in the film's storytelling and translates this into a cinematic live moment on the Oscars stage. Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq will perform the Oscar-nominated original song "I Lied To You," and they will be joined by Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey, and Alice Smith in an homage to the film's singular visual style.

Who's Set to Present During the 98th Oscars? As of this writing, the line-up of presenters includes Rose Byrne, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Channing Tatum, Sigourney Weaver, Will Arnett, Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kieran Culkin, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maya Rudolph, and Zoe Saldaña. In addition, expect surprises and on-stage reunions (with Bridesmaids and the MCU expected to be in the spotlight). In addition, a tribute to Rob Reiner is expected as part of the "In Memorium" moment.

Your 98th Oscars Categories & Nominees

By the time the last nominee was announced, Ryan Coogler's Sinners had blown past 1950's All About Eve, 1997's Titanic, and 2016's La La Land to claim the title for the film with the most Oscar nominations. The critically acclaimed box office hit walked away with 16 nominations, including for best picture, lead actor (Michael B. Jordan), supporting actor (Delroy Lindo), supporting actress (Wunmi Mosaku), and director & original screenplay (both Coogler). Here's a rundown of the nominations that were announced by Oscar-nominated actor Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman back in January:

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme (A24)

Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael B. Jordan in Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent (Neon) Best Actress

Jessie Buckley in Hamnet (Focus Features)

Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (A24)

Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue (Focus Features)

Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value (Neon)

Emma Stone in Bugonia (Focus Features) Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein (Netflix)

Delroy Lindo in Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Sean Penn in One Battle after Another (Warner Bros.)

Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value (Neon) Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning in Sentimental Value (Neon)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value (Neon)

Amy Madigan in Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Wunmi Mosaku in Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners Best Live-Action Short

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva Best Animated Short

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia, Will Tracy

Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams, Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi & Script Collaborators

Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt

Sinners, Ryan Coogler Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners Best Original Song

"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless

"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters

"I Lied To You" from Sinners

"Sweet Dreams of Joy" from Viva Verdi!

"Train Dreams" from Train Dreams Best Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness Best International Feature

Brazil, The Secret Agent

France, It Was Just an Accident

Norway, Sentimental Value

Spain, Sirât

Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2 Best Film Editing

F1, Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners, Michael Shawver Best Production Design

Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell

Hamnet, Fiona Crombie

Marty Supreme, Jack Fisk

One Battle After Another, Florencia Martin

Sinners, Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne Best Cinematography

Frankenstein (Netflix), Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme (A24), Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.), Michael Bauman

Sinners (Warner Bros.), Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams (Netflix), Adolpho Veloso Best Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Train Dreams Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Who the Production Team for the 98th Oscars? Executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan team includes:

Rob Paine returns as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton as director, and Taryn Hurd and Sarah Levine Hall rejoin the team as producers.

returns as co-executive producer. as director, and and rejoin the team as producers. Writers for this year's show include Amberia Allen, José Arroyo, Josh Comers, Dan Cronin, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Berkley Johnson, Ian Karmel, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Carol Leifer, Todd Levin, Jon Macks, Conan O'Brien, Matt O'Brien, Agathe Panaretos , and Mike Sweeney .

, and . Also returning to the show's production team are music director Michael Bearden , production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley , lighting designers Bob Dickinson and Noah Mitz , and supervising choreographer Mandy Moore .

, production designers and , lighting designers and , and supervising choreographer . Jeff Ross and Sweeney also return as producers for a second time.

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