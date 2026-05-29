Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, masters of the universe

Hot Toys Unveils New Masters of the Universe 1/6 Skeletor Figure

Clear some shelf space as Hot Toys is back with a new assortment of 1/6 scale figures like the Masters of the Universe

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a Masters of the Universe 1/6 Skeletor figure inspired by Jared Leto’s live-action movie design.

The new Skeletor features an LED light-up head sculpt, blue skin detailing, and a muscular seamless body build.

Collectors get warlord armor, a wired purple cape, crown, Havoc Staff, and a Snake Mountain display base.

Masters of the Universe fans can RSVP through Sideshow now ahead of the film’s June 3, 2026 theatrical release.

Hot Toys is bringing the dark power of Eternia to collectors with the reveal of its 1/6th scale Skeletor collectible figure. This new release is inspired by Jared Leto's cinematic portrayal of the Lord of Destruction for the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe film. Skeletor features a newly developed head sculpt that captures his skull-like design, enhanced with an LED light-up function that makes his eyes glow red. His blue skin is detailed with a newly developed muscular body, sculpted seamlessly with shading and textured paint.

Skeletor is outfitted in his warlord armor, including a wire-embedded purple cape, armored boots, vambraces, and a microfiber gladiator skirt. The fun does not stop there as this live-action Masters of the Universe figure will include the Havoc Staff with UV luminous effects, a crown, and an impressive Snake Mountain-themed diorama base. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can RSVP on Sideshow Collectibles for future updates. Be sure to watch Masters of the Universe in theaters on June 3, 2026.

Masters of the Universe – 1/6 Scale Skeletor Collectible Figure

"As the highly anticipated live-action Masters of the Universe movie gears up to transport audiences to the world of Eternia, a dark shadow rises! Starring Jared Leto as the sinister Lord of Destruction, this epic reimagining introduces a terrifying new vision of Skeletor. To stand toe-to-toe with He-Man, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the menacing 1/6th scale Skeletor Collectible Figure."

"This figure features a newly crafted head that captures his terrifying visage, completed with an LED light-up function that illuminates his eyes with a piercing red glow. To recreate his imposing presence, Skeletor features a newly developed muscular body cast in platinum silicone with an inner metal skeleton that's integrated using a one-piece molding technique. The articulation provides an enhanced range of motion, allowing collectors to achieve dynamic, commanding stances. His iconic blue skin is meticulously painted, showcasing intricate muscle shadow textures and skin details that add depth to the figure."

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