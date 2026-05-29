Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Build Up A New Star Wars Droid Army with Hasbro's Next 6" Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they debut a new spread of Star Wars action figures from around the Saga

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Star Wars Black Series Mercenary Guard Droid, inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu film.

The 6-inch Star Wars figure features premium articulation, weathered deco, and screen-accurate droid design.

Accessories include a soft goods cape, blaster, and staff, with window-box packaging and mural side artwork.

Priced at $27.99, the Star Wars Mercenary Guard Droid is up for pre-order now with a Summer 2026 release.

Hasbro is bringing even more action-packed additions to the 6" Star Wars: The Black Series line with new characters arriving from The Mandalorian & Grogu. One of the latest reveals is the Mercenary Guard Droid, inspired by the character's appearance in the upcoming Star Wars film. Hasbro has faithfully recreated the droid with premium articulation, movie-accurate sculpted details, and a unique weathered deco that helps capture its battle-worn design on screen.

This Droid Mercenary also includes a soft goods cape, blaster, and staff accessories, allowing Star Wars fans to display him in fun poses. The figure is featured in sleek window-box packaging with mural character artwork displayed on the side panel, which will create a large image when all the figures are united. This latest Black Series release will fit perfectly into any growing The Mandalorian & Grogu collection. Be sure to build your Star Wars shelf with the new Mercenary Guard Droid, priced at $27.99. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse with a Summer 2026 release, and be on the lookout for more Mercenary Droids coming soon, like The Vintage Collection Super Battle Droid Mercenary.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MERCENARY GUARD DROID

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 |Pre-Order on May 28 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Summer 2026) This figure is inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU™ — a great addition to your collection."

"Features premium articulation, design, and movie-based unique weathered deco, plus a soft goods cape. Pose out the Mercenary Guard droid figure with the included blaster and staff. Display your fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring mural character art on the side panel. Collect more figures from THE BLACK SERIES to build out your Mando collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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