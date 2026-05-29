Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: ai, Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Punky Duck

Jorge R. Gutierrez Cutting Ties with Amazon/AI Animation Program

Artist Jorge R. Gutierrez announced that he was dropping out from Amazon Web Services and Amazon MGM Studios' AI animation program.

Article Summary Amazon’s GenAI Creators’ Fund revealed three AI animation series for Prime Video, including Jorge R. Gutierrez’s Punky Duck.

Gutierrez’s involvement in Amazon’s AI animation program sparked backlash, surprising fans who know his artist-first stance.

He said the AI project was an experiment to keep artists in control of new tech and move an original series to greenlight fast.

After days of criticism and threats, Gutierrez exited Amazon’s AI program, canceled Punky Duck, and issued an apology.

Earlier this week, the GenAI Creators' Fund, a new joint venture between Amazon Web Services and Amazon MGM Studios, announced that Prime Video had given the green light to three animated series: Cupcake & Friends from BuzzFeed Studios; Love, Diana Music Hunters from creator Albie Hecht; and Punky Duck from creator Jorge R. Gutierrez. It probably comes as no surprise that more than a few folks weren't too thrilled to hear that Amazon was funding such a huge push into AI-created content. What surprised a whole lot of folks was seeing Gutierrez's name involved with the program and how enthusiastic the writer & director of The Book of Life was about it during Amazon's "AI on the Lot" event.

As someone with a history of speaking up for artists to get the respect they deserve and more control over their art, the news was seen as an about-face on the artist's part. Shortly after the news hit and reactions began rolling in, Gutierrez issued a statement regarding his involvement. "It's a big experiment for me, and I will be as cautious as possible with AI. Artists driving tech, and not the other way around, is my goal," Gutierrez offered to Cartoon Brew, looking to explain how he plans to use the project's technology. "I've been developing things at most legacy studios for years, and 'Punky Duck,' to my complete surprise, went to greenlight in two months from my first pitch. Cautiously optimistic of what we can accomplish with the support of Amazon MGM Studios. Taking a chance on an original feels like a miracle these days!"

Heading into Thursday, Gutierrez followed up with a post to his fans: "I understand a lot of you are happy for me and a lot of you are really angry at me for experimenting with AI at Amazon. I'm going to leave the comments open so you can get it all out and hopefully feel better. Any death threats will be reported. Anyone threatening Sandra and my son Luka, I will report those too. Come at me all you want and need, just leave my family alone."

I understand a lot of you are happy for me and a lot of you are really angry at me for experimenting with AI at Amazon. I'm going to leave the comments open so you can get it all out and hopefully feel better. Any death threats will be reported. Anyone threatening Sandra and my… — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) May 28, 2026

With the backlash continuing into the end of the week, Gutierrez took to social media to announce that he was dropping out from the program. "I have decided to drop out of the AI program at Amazon. I will not be making a Punky Duck series. Actions speak louder than words. My intent was to showcase artists, both new and seasoned, both inside and outside the studios, driving this new tech. My sincerest apology to those I upset. I promise to do better moving forward. Thank you for your patience with me. I will try harder." Here's a look at Gutierrez's post from earlier today:

I have decided to drop out of the AI program at Amazon. I will not be making a Punky Duck series. Actions speak louder than words. My intent was to showcase artists, both new and seasoned, both inside and outside the studios, driving this new tech. My sincerest apology to… https://t.co/GJQZMkfZwd — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) May 29, 2026

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