Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, lobo, supergirl

The Madness of Lobo Arrives with New Hot Toys 1/6 Supergirl Release

Clear some shelf space as Hot Toys is back with a new assortment of 1/6 scale figures like the new DC Universe Lobo

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Lobo figure inspired by Jason Momoa’s wild Supergirl debut as DC’s Main Man.

The Lobo collectible features a new head sculpt, rolling eyeballs, facial paint, and detailed skin texturing.

Standing about 13 inches tall, Lobo has a muscular silicone-enhanced body and layered biker-style costume.

Lobo includes a real metal chain hook, brass knuckles, a brawler gauntlet, and Sideshow RSVP is live now.

The DC Cinematic Universe just got a whole lot louder as Hot Toys has revealed its new 1/6th scale Lobo collectible figure. This new release is based on Jason Momoa's debut as the galaxy's most infamous bounty hunter for the upcoming Supergirl film. Known as the "Main Man," Lobo is ready to bring over-the-top action, madness, and chaos to DC Studios, and Hot Toys captures it all. The Main Man will feature a newly developed head sculpt with detailed skin texturing, movie-accurate facial paint, and the necessary separate rolling eyeballs.

Coming in at roughly 13" tall, Lobo features a new muscular silicone-enhanced body that includes seamless arms to capture a more realistic look. His outfit layers that iconic biker style and will include a wired brown sleeveless coat, a black leather vest with spikes and metal detailing. As for accessories, Hot Toys was sure to include Lobo's signature chained hook that has a real metal chain, brass knuckles, a large brawler gauntlet, and a themed Supergirl display base. Move over, Aquaman, it's time for Lobo's time to shine, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can RSVP on Sideshow Collectibles right now for future updates.

Hot Toys Supergirl – 1/6th Scale Lobo Collectible Figure

"The highly anticipated Supergirl™ has taken the DC Universe by storm, and fans have been absolutely blown away by Jason Momoa's explosive debut as the galaxy's most notorious and ruthless bounty hunter: Lobo. To celebrate this epic cinematic appearance, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Lobo™ Collectible Figure, ready to wreak some havoc in your DC collection!"

"Meticulously crafted based on the on-screen appearance of Jason Momoa as Lobo in the movie Supergirl™, this figure features a newly developed head sculpt with detailed skin texture, movie-accurate makeup, and separate rolling eyeballs to recreate his intense, wild expressions. His mid-length black wavy hairstyle is intricately sculpted, completed with strands of braids. To perfectly capture Lobo's imposing physique, the newly developed muscular body stands approximately 33 cm tall and features silicone arms with a seamless joint design, showcasing his raw, intimidating strength."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!