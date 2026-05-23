Posted in: Movies, TV, YouTube | Tagged: he-man, masters of the universe, motu

New Masters of the Universe Animated Series Debuting in June?

Based on the latest The Toy Book and a social media post, it appears a new Masters of the Universe animated series will debut in June.

Article Summary A new Masters of the Universe animated series appears set to debut on YouTube in June as part of Mattel’s summer push.

The Toy Book reports new Masters of the Universe animation will launch this summer under Mattel’s multiyear MOTU roadmap.

Matthew Brown says he spent six months on a Masters of the Universe animated reboot launching June 10 exclusively on YouTube.

Brown’s LinkedIn lists Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia as a 20-episode reboot of the classic 1980s cartoon.

Set to hit screens in the U.S. next month, Mattel Studios is doing its part to make sure folks remember what they loved about Masters of the Universe. Directed by Travis Knight, written by Chris Butler, Aaron Nee, Adam Nee, and David Callaham (from a story by the Nees, Alex Litvak, and Michael Finch), and starring Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, and many more, the big-screen adventure will see (spoiler warning) Prince Adam/He-Man (Galitzine) and Skeletor (Leto) battling it out for the fate of Eternia. But it's looking more and more like He-Man and Skeletor's ongoing battle will be making its return to the animated universe, too – as early as next month on YouTube.

In the latest edition of the toy industry publication The Toy Book, "Licensing & Entertainment" was the theme, with the upcoming feature film and its global marketing getting a spotlight. During the conversation with Mattel's Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President, Action Figures, Preschool & In-Licensing, it was noted that, "Mattel is investing in content designed to keep kids' attention. New Masters of the Universe animation debuts on YouTube this summer, part of a multiyear MOTU roadmap." That brings us to writer/director Matthew Brown, who took to Instagram to offer a little more insight on the project. "At last I can can speak about what I've been working on for the last 6 months: a new animated re-boot of The Masters of the Universe for Mattel. Launches June 10th exclusively on YouTube," Brown wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, which also included the "Masters of the Universe" logo. Over on Brown's LinkedIn, there is a listing for "Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia (Mattel)," with Brown listing it as a 20-episode "re-boot of the classic 80's animated show for Mattel."

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