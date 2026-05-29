Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Mercenary Droid Figure Revealed

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they debut a new spread of Star Wars action figures from around the Saga

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Mercenary Droid from The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The 3.75-inch Star Wars figure reimagines a Super Battle Droid with weathered deco and premium articulation.

Accessories include a cape, wrist blaster, machete, plus vintage Kenner-style packaging and a unique VC number.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order the Mercenary Droid now for $19.99 ahead of its Summer 2026 release.

Hasbro has unveiled that new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures are on the way from around the galaxy. Plenty of them are from the big-screen debut of The Mandalorian & Grogu, like the Mercenary Droid, a dangerous, ready-for-hire droid that pays homage to the Prequel Trilogy. Inspired by the character's appearance in the new Star Wars film, this 3.75" figure features some impressive weathered, detailed deco and will get multiple points of articulation.

This Super Battle Droid has survived the rise and fall of the Empire, and it is nice to see these iconic Separatist soldiers returning for this new era of Star Wars. Besides the new deco, this Mercenary Droid will feature a plastic cape, an attachable wrist blaster, and a machete. Build your own army of Mercenary Droids with this new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure, priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers with a set Summer 2026 release date. Be on the lookout for more Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian & Grogu figures, also coming soon.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MERCENARY DROID

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 | Pre-Order on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Summer 2026). Droid mercenaries are mechanical might for hire. Well-armed and dangerous, they are cobbled together from military-grade components. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from THE VINTAGE COLLECTION."

"Based on a mercenary droid as seen in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Features multiple articulation points and detailed deco and includes a rifle and blaster effect accessory. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability."

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