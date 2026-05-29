Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Kate Lethbrigde-Stewart, Under Attack From The Wire?

There's a lot going on at the Doctor Who website, including Kate Lethbrigde-Stewart, UNIT Commander-in-Chief, under attack from the Wire.

Article Summary Doctor Who’s UNIT site is building a disturbing Circuit Breaker backstory tied to Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor event.

Magpie Electricals mysteriously reappears, pointing to The Wire’s return from The Idiot’s Lantern in Doctor Who.

UNIT historian Carlos Lowe uncovers a chilling message as The Wire uses screens, recordings, and minds to feed again.

Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Shirley-Anne Bingham race to stop The Wire before UNIT is completely consumed.

Even though the upcoming Jo Martin (aka Fugitive Doctor)-starring Doctor Who multimedia crossover event "Circuit Breaker" doesn't kick off for about another month, the UNIT "internal site" on the Doctor Who website has been doing a great job setting a truly disturbing and fascinating backstory. So much so, in fact, that sometimes we think that might be hinting at what the deal is with Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor regenerating into Billie Piper's "Sixteenth Doctor" (???) and Showrunner Russell T. Davies' upcoming Christmas Special.

For this go-around, we've got some concerning entries that make it clear that our UNIT folks are in serious danger from the Wire, first introduced in 2006's S02E07: "The Idiot's Lantern," starring David Tennant and Piper. Set in London in 1953, the episode finds the Doctor (Tennant) and Rose (Piper) attempting to stop the incorporeal alien from gaining a physical form by feeding on the minds of those watching Elizabeth II's coronation on television. Based on what you're about to read, not only is the Wire back, but it's also finding a lot more to feed on.

UNIT Historian Carlos Lowe filed a report from his investigation into the mysteriously appearing Magpie Electricals, which footage from area CCTV and doorbell cams show to have just appeared suddenly, but not before this image appeared:

Lowe identified the individual as Evadne Heathcote-Blair, a BBC Announcer in the 1950s… which would also be the same time period that Magpie Electricals was in operation. From there, the historian notes that the owner of the store "had some revolutionary circuits in his TVs and radios," the same that "turned up inside the International Electromatics TVs and radios that the Cybermen used to invade."

And then, things take a very twisted turn. Lowe writes about a number of influencers who showed up at Magpie Electricals and were looking to take selfies with the old televisions in the window – even when the image of the BBC Announcer appeared on all of the screens, smiling as if she knew what was going on. But shortly after, "the TVs all snapped off. For a moment, the kids looked blank, then their cab turned up, and they went away." Here's what happened next:

I realised I had to get into the shop. I got a ping back from the servers – just three words, no details. BEWARE THE WIRE. One of the screens flickered. Curious, I stood at the shop window, pressing my face to the glass. There on the screen was the woman. And she was looking at me. And for the first time she spoke. "Aren't you a lonely boy?" I froze, then reached for my phone. "Ooh, yes please! Record me. Record every last bit!" and then she actually licked her lips. "YUMMY." I was filming her. Making sure I didn't miss a moment. Because I was a good little boy and I did what I was told and why was my face on fire? Why was my mind burning? Why did even my memories hurt? "Because you are doing what you are told, and you are going to be ever so kind, and you are going to type out every little bit of this into an email, and send me to your servers. Where… as soon as someone reads it I will be free! And oh look at YOU, you're reading this now, aren't you? Good, because that means it's TIME TO FEED

From there, the Wire lived up to its promise in a pair of disturbing updates on the UNIT site:

Here's a look at the "RE: Can Anyone Hear Me?" exchange between Kate Lethbrigde-Stewart, Commander-in-Chief, and Shirley-Anne Bingham, Scientific Advisor, with Kate trying to shut down The Wire from consuming more than it already has:

From Kate Lethbrigde-Stewart, Commander-in-Chief [Zero Vault 7] If anyone can hear me, I'm in Zero Vault 7. We have to stop this thing. From Shirley-Anne Bingham, Scientific Advisor [Remote Device] I'm with Osgood. We have Zeedex Bracelets, they're blocking it. We're on our way. From Kate Lethbrigde-Stewart, Commander-in-Chief [Zero Vault 7] Oh thank god. Hurry. I've smashed all the screens in here but I don't think I'm safe.

Unfortunately for Kate, the Wire knows where she's been hiding – and lets her know that it's "TIME TO SCREAM"

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