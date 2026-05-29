Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, masters of the universe

New 1/6 Scale Masters of the Universe He-Man Arrives at Hot Toys

Clear some shelf space as Hot Toys is back with a new assortment of 1/6 scale figures like the Masters of the Universe

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe He-Man figure inspired by the upcoming live-action movie.

The Masters of the Universe collectible features a platinum silicone body with metal skeleton for realistic flexion.

He-Man includes chest armor, vambraces, soft vinyl boots, a microfiber skirt, and a Power Sword effect.

Sideshow Collectibles has RSVP open now for the Masters of the Universe He-Man figure ahead of a late 2027 release.

Hot Toys is stepping into Eternia with a stunning new figure as they debut their 1/6th scale He-Man collectible figure. This release is getting revealed just in time for the upcoming Masters of the Universe live-action film, which is set to bring the legendary 80s hero back to the big screen. With Nicholas Galitzine set to portray the iconic warrior, this release faithfully captures He-Man right off the big screen with cinematic-level detail. At the core of He-Man is a newly designed muscular body crafted from platinum silicone, which is supported by an internal metal skeleton.

This craftsmanship allows for seamless articulation while naturally simulating muscle flexing, bringing the Masters of the Universe hero to life like never before. He-Man comes equipped in battle-ready attire, including chest armor, vambraces, soft vinyl boots, and a microfiber gladiator skirt. Accessories include the Power Sword with a translucent lightning effect and a Castle Grayskull-themed diorama base for display. He-Man is ready to arrive for a new generation, and this figure is a perfect fit for both new and old-school collectors. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can RSVP for the 1/6-scale He-Man on Sideshow Collectibles, with a late 2027 release.

Masters of the Universe – 1/6th Scale He-Man Collectible Figure

"The highly anticipated live-action Masters of the Universe movie is gearing up to bring the legendary defender of Eternia to the big screen! Starring Nicholas Galitzine as the iconic hero, this epic reimagining introduces a new generation to the timeless battle for Castle Grayskull. To celebrate this cinematic release, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the spectacular 1/6th scale He-Man Collectible Figure."

"To perfectly capture He-Man's powerhouse physique, the figure features a newly developed muscular body crafted from platinum silicone. The inner metal skeleton is specially integrated using a one-piece molding technique, enhancing the overall design. This not only ensures seamless joints across the torso and limbs, but also simulates realistic muscle flexion as the silicone naturally shifts with every pose."

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