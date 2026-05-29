Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: a24, Backrooms, box office

Backrooms Makes $10.4 Million In Thursday Previews, Setting A24 Record

As expected, Backrooms is storming the box office, raking in $10.4 million in Thursday previews. The film will shatter records this weekend.

Article Summary Backrooms scored $10.4 million in Thursday previews, crushing the previous A24 record set by Civil War.

Backrooms is poised to deliver the biggest A24 opening ever and could break the studio’s top mark by today.

Backrooms began as a 4chan creepypasta and Kane Parsons’ viral shorts before becoming A24’s breakout hit.

Backrooms signals a new horror era, with Kane Parsons joining Zach Cregger and Curry Barker as breakout names.

Backrooms, as expected, is storming the box office. The buzzy flick took in $10.4 million in Thursday previews, smashing the record for an A24 release. The previous record holder was Civil War at $2.4 million. It is all but certain to set the record for highest opening for an A24 release, and may do it by the end of the day today. The last 9 months have seen horror newcomers stamp their claim to being the new torchbearers in the genre. From Zach Cregger to Curry Barker, we can now add 20-year-old Kane Parsons to the list, as the studio trusted him enough to helm the bigger version of Backrooms, and it is paying off in spades. The film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell.

Backrooms, Obsession Ring In New Era For Horror

Backrooms got its start on 4chan as a creepy pasta, and was turned into a series of very popular shorts by Parsons on YouTube. A24 was so smart to grab this film, even if some reviews say it is hard to live up to those shorts and that stretching the concept to feature length harms it a bit. They saw an opportunity to crush this, and their wisest decision was to keep Parsons on to let him do it. How exciting is it that this film is from a 20-year-old director? Who knows what other ideas are up in that brain of his, and you can bet whatever his next project is will have a Brinks truck of money thrown at it. Barker just had that happen after Obsession's success. Parsons is next. Cregger is about to reach another level with Resident Evil. What a time to be a horror fan right now. Who else cannot wait to see what these three do over the next decade?

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