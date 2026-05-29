Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New DC Super Powers Power Girl Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

Entertainment Earth is continuing the legacy of the DC Comics Super Powers with some exclusive releases from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Super Powers Power Girl figure, arriving as an Entertainment Earth exclusive.

The retro 4.5-inch DC Super Powers release channels classic Kenner style while honoring Power Girl’s comic design.

The article revisits Power Girl’s DC Comics history, from Earth-Two origins to Crisis on Infinite Earths changes.

Preorders are live now for an August 2026 release, alongside DC Super Powers figures like Cyborg Superman and Robin.

Power Girl, known in the DC Multiverse as Kara Zor-L, made her first appearance in All-Star Comics #58 (1976) as the Earth-Two counterpart to Supergirl and a cousin of Superman. Unlike many legacy heroes, Power Girl already carved out her own identity early, under the civilian name Karen Starr, and built a reputation as both a business leader and a frontline protector. Over time, shifting DC continuity events, specifically with Crisis on Infinite Earths, reworked her origin multiple times, temporarily altering her backstory. This would ultimately restore her Kryptonian heritage and reinforce her place in the modern DC Universe as a key multiverse survivor.

Now, McFarlane Toys brings that legacy into its DC Super Powers line with a retro-inspired reinterpretation of Power Girl. Designed in the spirit of the classic Kenner figures of the 1980s, this release presents Kara Zor-L in a simplified, vintage style while still honoring her iconic comic book design. Standing 4.5" tall, Power Girl comes packaged on a throwback blister card with classic character artwork that DC Comics fans can appreciate. Releasing as an Entertainment Earth exclusive, this new wave of DC Super Powers figures is already live with an August 2026 release. Be sure to check out some of the other heroes coming soon with Cyborg Superman, Earth-2 Robin, Supergirl, and The Eradicator.

McFarlane Toys DC Super Powers – Power Girl (Exclusive)

"Power Girl – Power Girl is the Earth-Two equivalent of Supergirl, native Kryptonian and cousin to Superman. Power Girl is featured in a soft fabric cape."

"Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 1980s, comes a batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series you love. These classic 4 1/2-inch scale Super Powers Figures have approximately 7 points of articulation. Each figure comes packaged in iconic Super Powers blister card packaging with updated artwork and logos reflecting your favorite characters. Ages 12 and up."

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