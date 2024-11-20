Posted in: BBC, Netflix, Review, TV | Tagged: a good girl's guide to murder, bbc, emma myers, holly jackson, netflix, young adult

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Gets Second Season From BBC, Netflix

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has been renewed for a second season by the BBC and Netflix, with author Holly Jackson co-writing.

Hit YA mystery thriller A Good Girl's Guide to Murder has been renewed for a second season, with the new six-part series set to begin filming in the UK in 2025. The series is based on Holly Jackson's bestselling books – with series one adapted for the screen by Poppy Cogan and series two being adapted and written by Holly Jackson and Poppy Cogan. Emma Myers (Wednesday) will return as Pip Fitz-Amobi, along with co-star Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh (with the full cast set to be announced at a future date).

Series Two of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder takes place after teen internet sleuth Pip solves the Andie Bell case, and her world has been transformed by her actions – and not always for the better. Pip is determined to fix the fallout – and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings' trial approaches, key witness Jamie Reynolds suddenly disappears and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him. This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the 'good girl' she once was.

The first series of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder became a huge hit when it premiered in Summer of 2024, becoming BBC Three's highest-rating drama since its relaunch and one of BBC iPlayer's most-watched titles with 16-24 years old. Holly Jackson said, "I am BEYOND thrilled that we can continue Pip's story, and, this time, I'm writing on the show! We owe everything to the dedicated fans, and I can't wait to reunite with my AGGGTM family!" Poppy Cogan said, "I'm delighted to be back in Little Kilton with Pip and friends for season two and to have the opportunity to bring another of Holly's gripping stories to the screen."

Moonage Pictures' Matthew Read said, "We were thrilled to see the incredible response to S1 both here in the UK and internationally. It is a testament to Holly Jackson's brilliant novels, Poppy Cogan's screen adaptation, and our fantastic cast led by Emma Myers that we are able to bring 'A Good Girl's Guide' back for a second series for the BBC, Netflix, and ZDFneo." Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: "It's been a joy to see the fantastic response to A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, particularly from younger viewers. We're thrilled to once again join forces with Holly, Poppy, Emma, Zain, and the team to bring this next exciting chapter to BBC iPlayer and BBC Three."

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Series One is streaming on Netflix outside the UK. So will Series Two.

