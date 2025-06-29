Posted in: Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Art Gallery, Boys Love, Ichika Yuno, Kinokuniya USA, LoveLove, Lullaby of the Dawn, manga, roadshow, Scenes From Lullaby of the Dawn: Celebrating 1.7 Million Copies Sold, tokyopop, yaoi

Lullaby of the Dawn: TOKYOPOP and Kinokuniya USA Launch Gallery Tour

TOKYOPOP and Kinokuniya USA are bringing "Scenes From Lullaby of the Dawn: Celebrating 1.7 Million Copies Sold" art show to 8 US Cities.

Article Summary TOKYOPOP and Kinokuniya USA launch a Lullaby of the Dawn art gallery tour in 8 US cities this summer

Lullaby of the Dawn is a fantasy BL manga by Ichika Yuno, with over 1.7 million copies sold worldwide

The story follows Elva, a cursed shaman, and his devoted companion Alto as their bond reshapes fate

Fans can buy manga volumes and exclusive merch at all participating Kinokuniya stores during the tour

TOKYOPOP and the American wing of Japan's biggest bookstore chain, Kinokuniya USA, are launching an art gallery roadshow for Lullaby of the Dawn. The manga series' depiction of a romance between a shaman and a loyal villager won first place in the Best Comic category in the 2022 Chill Chill BL Awards. The story, by creator Ichika Yuno, is set in an original fantasy world with unique elements and settings that have captivated a devoted global fan base. In Japan, Lullaby of the Dawn is published by ShuCream, Inc. The series is published in English by TOKYOPOP under its LoveLove imprint. Scenes From Lullaby of the Dawn: Celebrating 1.7 Million Copies Sold travels to 8 U.S. Kinokuniya locations during July and August. The exhibits run for 10 days each at Kinokuniya stores in 5 states.

Lullaby of the Dawn: A Yaoi Romantasy

Night after night, Elva steps forth into the black sea, sword in hand, to drive back the creatures that surge from the waves. Elva is one of the 'kannagi,' warrior priests chosen by the divine to protect the island. With his snow-white hair, unaging youth, and black-stained limbs — proof of the corruption that gradually takes the life of every kannagi — the local people fear and shun him… at least until his path crosses with that of a boy named Alto. Enraptured by Elva's strength and lonely soul, Alto swears to serve him and free him from his cursed fate.

After eight long years, Alto has grown into a capable and fearless young man, unwavering in his devotion to his kannagi. Elva had long ago resigned himself to an early death — but somehow, Alto's presence seems to be gradually healing him of the black sea's corruption…

For readers 16+.

Copies of Lullaby of the Dawnas well as a variety of other officially licensed merchandise, including art prints, postcard sets, sticker packs and more, will be available for purchase at all participating Kinokuniya locations.

"We're very proud to partner with Kinokuniya USA to present this special exhibit for manga fans," said Owais Farooqui, Director of Marketing and Sales, TOKYOPOP. "Several dates also coincide with some of North America's biggest summer anime conventions, and we invite fans to add it as a must-see highlight on their con schedules."

"Kinokuniya celebrates Japanese pop culture and manga, and we are a premier retail destination for fans, readers and collectors looking for the latest titles or that special unique item," said Shigekazu Watanabe, East Coast Regional Manager & Division Head of Anime Related Merchandising, Kinokuniya USA. "We are excited to present Scenes From Lullaby of the Dawn with TOKYOPOP and mark an important sales milestone for the series."

All current releases of Lullaby of the Dawn are available HERE

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!