Ghost Killer: High Concept Japanese Comedy Actioner Out in July

Ghost Killer is an uproarious comedy thriller about a college girl possessed by a dead hit man from the stunt coordinator of Baby Assassins.

Article Summary Ghost Killer is a Japanese comedy action film from Baby Assassins stunt coordinator Kensuke Sonomura.

The movie follows a college girl possessed by a vengeful hitman’s ghost, mixing action and hilarious mayhem.

Starring Akari Takaishi and Masanori Mimoto, it won the Bronze Award at the Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival.

Ghost Killer premieres digitally July 22 before hitting 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD from Well Go USA Entertainment.

Acclaimed Japanese stunt coordinator Kensuke Sonomura, who worked on the hilarious Baby Assassins trilogy of movies (and TV miniseries) drops his third film as a director (after Bad City, and Hydra) – another high concept comedy thriller Ghost Killer, exclusively premiering on Digital July 22nd, before hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and on DVD September 23rd from Well Go USA Entertainment. Ever wonder what would happen if a female college student gets possessed by the ghost of a dead hitman and reluctantly agrees to help him finish his quest for vengeance? Well, here's your chance to find out!

Winner of the Best Feature Film Bronze Award at the 2024 Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival, Ghost Killer stars Akari Takaishi, who was already hilarious as one of the co-stars of Baby Assassins, Mario Kuroba (Hard Days), and Masanori Mimoto (Baby Assassins, Hydra, Enter the Fat Dragon).



Ghost Killer: College Co-Ed Possessed by Dead Hit Man, Hilarity Ensues

When college student Fumika (Akari Takaishi) stumbles upon the bullet that ended hitman Kudo's (Masanori Mimoto) life, his vengeful spirit takes hold of her body. Now possessed by a ruthless assassin's rage and skills, she becomes an unstoppable force, hunting down those responsible for his death. As the body count rises, the line between Fumika and Kudo begins to blur.

Japan has been quietly making some of the best action movies in the world for years now, and often on budgets that are a tiny fraction of Hollywood blockbusters. Kensuke Sonomura is one of the best fight and stunt choreographers in the world right now. His fights update traditional martial arts fights from classic Hong Kong movies and updates them to include MMA and other modern fighting forms that have evolved, and like the best of Hong Kong action films, feature full contact so that every punch, every kick is felt. With Baby Assassins and Ghost Killer, Sonomura has also married comedy with his fights to create a unique new style and vibe for action cinema that has been largely overlooked by critics and audiences beyond the most hardcore of action movie fans.

