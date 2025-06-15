Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Brian Wilson, The Beach Boys

A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys: CBS Encore Honors Brian Wilson

To honor the life of the late Brian Wilson, CBS is airing an encore of A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys tonight from 9-11 pm ET/PT.

Founded in Hawthorne, CA, in 1961, by brothers Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson, and Dennis Wilson, their cousin, Mike Love, and school friend Al Jardine, The Beach Boys would go on to serve as musical ambassadors for Californian culture, inviting fans from around the world to embrace love, youthful exuberance, and surf culture while helping to change the face of music along the way. To honor the life of Brian Wilson, the band's visionary leader, who passed away last week, CBS is re-airing A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys tonight (9 pm-11 pm ET/PT). Here's a look at who's set to perform and the song selections, followed by a chance to hear from members of The Beach Boys and some of those paying musical tribute to the iconic band, and more.

"A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys" Background: Originally airing on April 9, 2023, the special saw the Recording Academy honor the legendary career of the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, with Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston as the featured guests. Over the course of the two-hour event, a star-studded lineup of musical artists perform their greatest hits in the iconic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. In addition to the musical performances, the special also features appearances by Drew Carey, Tom Hanks, Jimmy Jam, Elton John, Harvey Mason Jr., Bruce Springsteen, and John Stamos.

Who's Set to Perform During CBS's "A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys"? Here's a rundown of who performed and their song choice, followed by a series of testimonials from a number of the performers discussing the creative power and influence that The Beach Boys brought to the music scene:

"Darlin'" – Andy Grammer

"Sloop John B" – Beck

"Good Vibrations" – Beck, Jim James

"In My Room" – Brandi Carlile

"God Only Knows" – Brandi Carlile & John Legend

"Wouldn't It Be Nice" – Charlie Puth

"Do You Wanna Dance" – Fall Out Boy

"Do It Again" – Foster the People

"Barbara Ann" – Hanson

"The Warmth of the Sun" – Norah Jones

"Surfer Girl" – Lady A

"Sail on Sailor" – John Legend

"Help Me Rhonda" – Little Big Town

"Surfin' USA / Fun Fun Fun" – Luke Spiller &Taylor Momsen

"Don't Worry Baby" – Michael McDonald & Take 6

"I Know There's an Answer" – Mumford & Sons

"I Get Around" – My Morning Jacket

"Heroes and Villains" – Pentatonix

"Caroline No" – LeAnn Rimes

"You Still Believe in Me" – St. Vincent

"California Girls" – Weezer

What Else Can You Tell Us About CBS's "A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys"? The special aired back in 2023, during the year-long celebration of The Beach Boys' 60th anniversary. The Beach Boys are one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time. With over 100 million records sold worldwide and as recipients of the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, The Beach Boys have been an indelible part of American history.

Who Produced CBS's "A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys"? Tenth Planet Productions produced the special. Director Joel Gallen, Rick Krim, and Irving Azoff served as executive producers, and Rick Austin was co-executive producer.

