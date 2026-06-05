Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transfomers

Blokees Unveils New Transformers: Prime Action Edition Optimus Prime

Return to the world of Transformers: Prime with Blokees newest Action Edition model kit as Optimus Prime is back

Article Summary Blokees unveils Transformers: Prime Action Edition Optimus Prime, a 7.28-inch model kit inspired by the 2010 series.

The Transformers kit packs 328 pieces, full articulation, magnetic LED chest and eyes, and animation-accurate color design.

Optimus Prime includes three faceplates, interchangeable hands, the Matrix, Star Saber, arm cannons, and Energon blades.

Transformers fans can pre-order Blokees Action Edition Optimus Prime now for $39.99 ahead of its July 2026 release.

Transformers: Prime was a CGI-animated series that would redefine the Transformers franchise for a new generation. This new show debuted in 2010 and followed Optimus Prime and a small team of iconic Autobots: Bumblebee, Arcee, Ratchet, and Bulkhead. They are now operating in secret on Earth as their war against Megatron and the Decepticons continues. Now this beloved incarnation of Optimus Prime is rolling out once again as Blokees has debuted its newest Transformers Action Edition model kit. Inspired by Transformers: Prime, Optimus stands approximately 7.28" tall, and it will take 328 pieces to create this action figure.

Blokees has loaded out this new Transformers Action Edition release with three interchangeable faceplates, allowing fans to capture serious, smiling, and shouting expressions. Optimus also comes equipped with several of his most iconic weapons and artifacts from the Prime series. This will include the Matrix of Leadership, the powerful Star Saber, attachable arm cannons, and his signature arm-mounted Energon blades! Blokees continues to surprise Transformers fans with these remarkable model kits, and they will surely be pleased to build this new Optimus Prime. Pre-orders for the kit are already live for $39.99, and it is set to roll out in July 2026.

Transformers: Prime Action Edition 06 Optimus Prime

"As the light of the Leader Module shines once again, the legend returns to the battlefield. This officially licensed model consists of 328 pieces, featuring magnetic LEDs that illuminate the chest and eyes, capturing the awakening moment of the Prime. Equipped with Arm-Cannons, Star Saber, and alternative hands, and other parts, the fully articulated joints support dynamic, cinematic poses. Precision color separation faithfully recreates the classic animated design. Assemble, pose, and display Saint Optimus Prime to relive the epic battles of Transformers: Prime."

Contents

Pieces to build Optimus Prime 3 Swappable faces Serious face Smiling face Shouting face 2 Interchangeable vehicle windows 5 Pairs of interchangeable hands The Matrix Star Saber Arm-Cannons Arm-Swords

Instructions

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