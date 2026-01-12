Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: Snorks

Snorks Fans! It's Time to Rise Up! A New Animated Series Is On The Way

Hey, '80s kids: remember the Snorks? Well, it looks like they're returning in a new animated series reboot. And how excited are YOU?

The official Snorks website teases revived episodes, new animations, and fun surprises for fans.

The reboot promises updated stories, modern themes, and vibrant animation for today's kids and parents alike.

Fans can expect a perfect blend of nostalgia and fresh storytelling in the new era of Snorkland adventures.

Snorks was an animated series that ran for four seasons from 1984 to 1989. It consisted of 65 episodes and was about a tribe of small, colorful, anthropomorphic sea creatures living in the fictional Mediterranean undersea realm of Snorkland. They had snorkels on top of their heads, and were all sorts of colors and shapes, and were no bigger than a human thumb. And it was glorious, and until this past weekend, I had not thought about them since 1989, when I was five. In a surprising twist, a new website popped up, promising that a reboot of the series is in development.

The Snorks Are Back… Back Again!

The website is pretty awesome, and contains episodes, animations, and the following note: "Following the global success of The Snorks in the 1980s and 1990s, we're proud to bring The Snorks back to life. With great respect for the nostalgia and recognizability of the original series, we're creating a refreshed version that perfectly suits today's children. We invite young viewers to dive into Snorkelland, an enchanting underwater world filled with humor, adventure, and friendship. At the same time, we explore modern themes such as teamwork, diversity, and ocean conservation. In doing so, we combine the best of the past with the relevance of today. The Snorks are returning: brighter, bolder, and more relevant than ever. A new generation of kids will discover their magic, while their parents get to relive the joy and wonder of their own childhoods, all at the same time."

This could be fantastic, and you can tell just by clicking the site's link that these people care deeply about the series. I am all about this. Never in a million years did I think The Snorks could return, but that is also because they are kind of forgotten, which could lead to big success for the reboot. I highly doubt they will face any backlash like other reboots, as fans will just be happy to have it back. More to come, for sure.

