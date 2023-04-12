A League of Their Own Officially Returning for 4-Episode Final Season A month after reports surfaced, Will Graham & Abbi Jacobson's A League of Their Own is officially returning for a 4-episode final season.

Nearly a month after reports surfaced that Will Graham & Abbi Jacobson's A League of Their Own was rumored to be returning for an abbreviated, four-episode second & final season, Amazon, Graham & Jacobson have confirmed that the streaming series will have a chance to wrap up its story. "Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy. While obviously, we were hoping for eleven seasons, we're grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world," shared Graham & Jacobson in a statement.

The streaming series cast includes Jacobson as Carson, D'Arcy Carden as Greta, Chanté Adams as Max, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, and Dale Dickey as Beverly.

Amazon's "A League of Their Own" evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.

"We're deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast, and crew have done reimagining 'A League of Their Own' which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades," added Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon and MGM Studios. "After hearing what Abbi, Will, and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next."