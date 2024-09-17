Posted in: ABC, FX, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary, always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Abbott Elementary EPs Just Fueled Our "Always Sunny" Crossover Theory

Abbott Elementary EPs Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker fueled our theory about a crossover with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Yeah. We know. It's been eight months since our obsession over the possibility of a crossover between FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Quinta Brunson's award-winning ABC series Abbott Elementary began – and it's only gotten worse. Why? Because it all makes so much sense! Charlie (Day) applies to be a janitor and runs into Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) – right? Mac (McElhenney) or Dennis (Howerton) try to be substitute teachers? Maybe the "Abbott" crew finds themselves stumbling into Paddy's during a night out? During a recent interview, Abbott Elementary EPs Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker offered a few more clues – but first, a look back at the timeline…

Back in February, all the world was buzzing about that "Willy Wonka Experience" over in Glasgow, Scotland, that was supposed to be an immersive experience but turned out to be less a "land of pure imagination" and more like a ground zero for all of your worst nightmares. Well, McElhenney caught wind of the story and reposted it on Twitter/X, adding that "a lot of you are saying this feels like an episode of 'Sunny,' but to me, it feels more like an [Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary] crossover episode." It turned out that Brunson liked the crossover idea, too…

A lot of you are saying this feels like an episode of Sunny, but to me it feels more like an @alwayssunny @AbbottElemABC crossover episode. https://t.co/ZBicL2MTp6 — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Well, Brunson didn't waste much time letting McElhenney know that they're game if The Gang is – posting a screencap of McElhenney's initial tweet/x on Instagram Stories while adding, "Just say the word @RobMcElhenney [with a salute emoji]. I love you guys." McElhenney made sure to head back to Instagram to let Brunson know that "the feeling is mutual":

That brought us to ABC's Abbott Elementary panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) in July, where Brunson dropped an interesting tease about a big crossover that would be hitting screens soon. "We will be doing an interesting crossover this season. I'm not gonna tell you with who or with what or where or when or how. But just know, it's very exciting, and I think it will change television as we know it," Brunson offered – and with that, our dumpster fires of random speculation began raging – with Halpern and Schumacker dumping even more fuel on those fires.

During an interview with EW, the EPs were asked if there were any hints or clues about the crossover that they could share. "I will just say that when she came to us with it, I was like, 'How are we going to make this work?' I was really excited about it, but I was like, 'I do not know how this is going to work.' But I think we're close to figuring it out," Halpern responded. "Without giving anything away, we were able to spend some time in the writers' room with some of the creative forces behind the other show that will remain unnamed. And we're all getting on the same page about what this could be on both sides. But the idea is that there will be an 'Abbott' episode, and there will be an episode of the other show that incorporates the 'Abbott' characters," Schumacker added, noting that the "Abbott" episode would run "after" the end-of-the-year break – "Possibly the first episode back from the holidays."

