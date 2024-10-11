Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, tower of god

Tower of God Season 2 Ep. 14 "Meeting the Traveler" Raises The Stakes

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 14, "Meeting the Traveler," was both a perfect lead-in and an effective set-up for the new arc.

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 14, "Meeting the Traveler," was both a perfect lead-in and a set-up for the new arc. Everyone is slowly getting closer to Jue Viole Grace without knowing who he really is. I am definitely getting hype now that everyone is coming together. It is exciting to see so many old faces coming together again and inching closer by the minute.

My first two observations when watching the beginning of this second course were: I guess Bandai is proud that they are marketing more prominently, and yay, that Stray Kids opening is banging; there was a lot going on. Immediately followed by… now I see where the budget is at. The ending song, Falling Up, is definitely joining my fave Playlist. This episode was a great opening for the Workshop Battle arc. They definitely did a fantastic job in setting out the main characters and their stance. They also did their job in hyping up the return of Bam's previous team in season one. I mean, Anak does not even have to talk, and I'm already like, yay! I especially loved the Endorsi fan club that Dan and Wangnan have going on.

We also have Bam who had encountered a person who is being chased by these monstrous robots for trying to get on the big ship. Bam helps him destroy one, and suddenly, the person gets very nervous as more powerful ones would be sent on its stead. It was nice to see Bam has returned a bit to how he used to be, that said I can also imagine using Bam as his name is more discreet than Viole. I mean, his old team is after him, as they think he killed Khun. I am sure things will become a total cluster of F words.

Out of everything, I am left with two big hmmm moments: Emily first because… who is really Emily? What is powering this AI chat? How does it know where Bam- slash- Viole is? And the next one is: OMG… is Endorsi about to take on Viole… head on? Not only do we have the first game prior to getting on the ship going on simultaneously, but Viole has a huge target on his back. I know Tower of God has been pretty straightforward, so I wonder if she will find out who he really is immediately. That said, I am very curious to see which teammates make it past this test, as only a very limited amount are available. I wonder if each team will collect enough bullets to trigger the light and get each member in.

