Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu

Creature Commandos: Gunn Makes It Clear: "Victor's a Piece of S**t"

James Gunn made it clear that The Bride/Victor Frankenstein dynamic in Creature Commandos was dangerously toxic: "Victor’s a piece of s**t."

Aside from critical reviews and viewership numbers, another way of knowing that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos is a series that's having an impact is the way fans discuss/debate various aspects of it, even after the season has wrapped (though a second season is already confirmed). For example, how The Bride's (Indira Varma) backstory is haunted by violently destructive toxic dynamics with Victor Frankenstein (Peter Serafinowicz) and his first creation, Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour). Gunn responded to a viewer on Threads who posted some very interesting perspectives on all three characters – like how Victor should have never had sexual intercourse with The Bride because, at that point, she was mentally on the same level as a child – making it impossible on any level for her to be able to consent. Adding in the fact that Victor was The Bride's creator/"father" made an already bad situation even worse.

In his response, Gunn explains that was the very point he was looking to make – the Victor/The Bride dynamic was never one meant to be viewed as healthy, loving, or nurturing. "Yes, that's the crux of the story," Gunn wrote, reaffirming the points that the viewers made. "As I've said before, Victor's a piece of shit. Not only bc of his abuse of The Bride but also, um, bringing folks back from the dead (not to mention his betrayal of his family). Victor's behavior has had lasting effects on The Bride's ability to connect – it takes someone as pure as Nina for her to trust even a bit. I've been surprised anyone wouldn't clearly see that. Victor is WORSE than Eric, who at least has the excuse of a damaged, resuscitated brain

Creature Commandos Season 2 Team (If They Last That Long?)

The Bride (Indira Varma) learns from Economos (Steve Agee) that Waller (Viola Davis) wants The Bride to not only stick around but also lead a new team out of a converted area of Belle Reve. From there, The Bride gets to check out the new facility – and team: Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) and Weasel (Sean Gunn) are back, along with a seriously upgraded G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) – joined by the vampiric Nosferata, King Shark (Diedrich Bader), and the mummy-like Khalis. Here's a look at the lineup, with Gunn and Showrunner Dean Lorey discussing the roster with Rotten Tomatoes below:

The roll call for Creature Commandos Season 1 includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series.

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!