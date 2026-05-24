Posted in: Comics, Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: punisher

The Punisher Artist: Don't Forget Artists Who Inspired "One Last Kill"

The Punisher MAX artist Lewis LaRosa wants The Punisher: One Last Kill to give credit where credit is due regarding those who inspired it.

Well before his and director Reinaldo Marcus Green's (We Own This City) A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill became a reality, star/co-writer Jon Bernthal discussed how the Marvel Comics universe – especially writer Garth Ennis's take on Frank Castle/Punisher – helped shape how he brought the character to live-action life. But with so much attention being paid to the character with the streaming debut of the "Marvel Television Special Presentation," Bernthal has noted that The Punisher: One Last Kill also draws heavily on the comics' panels for its visuals. But for whatever reason, it still seems that Ennis's name is the only one that's being brought up.

Someone who knows a thing or two about Frank Castle and those Punisher visuals is Lewis LaRosa. The artist took to social media to remind folks that, as much as Ennis is deserving of the praise and credit that he's been receiving, fellow artist Leandro Fernandez, colorist Dean White, and he deserve credit for creating the visuals that Bernthal and the others have credited as influencing the special presentation. "Pretty neat to see my work here. Garth is deservedly credited, would be cool if Leandro Fernandez, [Dean Winter] & I got nods for being the basis of some of the show's visuals," LaRosa posted earlier today. The three worked with Ennis on his The Punisher MAX run, which kicked off in 2004, with LaRosa illustrating and Winter coloring the first issue. Here's a look at the video posted by Marvel Studios, with Bernthal praising Ennis and the comics' visuals:

Jon Bernthal dives into the comics that inspired The Punisher: One Last Kill. Stream now on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/bvDQjTkg4Z — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 23, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The Punisher: Bernthal on Frank's Mindset Heading Into "One Last Kill"

"I just think this version is… It's always with Frank, kinda digging into the essential question of who he is," Bernthal shared with EW, discussing Frank's mindset heading into the special. "Is he really this grieving father and husband? Or is he a man who's most comfortable knee-deep in blood and guts?" Bernthal continued, "There's always been this sort of effort, I think, to try to get him to this next stage beyond the spiraling, reeling, kind of vigilante who's just trying to make people pay to sort of suppress his own trauma. And how can we get him kind of past that place and actually start to act upon things like justice…? And that's what we do." But as Frank looks to come to terms with who he is and forge some kind of future, he soon realizes that a revelation like that won't come easy. "We're really honing in on him kind of at his end, when he doesn't know what to do and he's completely sort of enveloped in hopelessness. That's kind of the place where this piece picks up," he added.

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