Abbott Elementary Faces an "Audit" in Our Season 4 Ep. 18 Preview

Along with a preview for ABC's Abbott Elementary S04E18: "Audit," we have a look at S04E19: "Music Class" & S04E20: "Ava Fest: Tokyo Drift."

Article Summary Get ready for Abbott Elementary S04E18: "Audit" as Ava and the crew try to outsmart the audit team.

Catch the official overviews for upcoming episodes "Music Class" and "Ava Fest: Tokyo Drift."

"Music Class" offers a closer look at the challenges Barbara and Gregory face stepping into new roles at the school.

Watch as the Abbott teachers rally for a unique carwash fundraiser in "Ava Fest: Tokyo Drift."

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead with ABC and series creator Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary. This week brings S04E18: "Audit," with the title getting to the point in terms of what the crew is facing (though it's how far they're willing to go to fool the audit team that we're psyched to see). Along with our preview rundown of tonight's episode (official overview, episode trailer, sneak peek, and image gallery), we also have a look ahead to official overviews for S04E19: "Music Class" and S04E20: "Ava Fest: Tokyo Drift" – and that's all waiting for you below.

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episodes 18-20 Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 18: "Audit": Ava (Janelle James) and the teachers must band together to hide the golf-course contraband.

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 19: "Music Class": Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) are in over their heads when they find themselves in new roles at Abbott Elementary.

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 20: "Ava Fest: Tokyo Drift": The Abbott teachers turn their open house into a carwash to help raise money for the school.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce it.

