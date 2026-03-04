Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary Returns Tonight! Our Season 5 Ep. 14: "Aide" Preview

With ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary set for Season 6, we've got an updated preview for tonight's return episode, S05E14: "Aide."

Article Summary Abbott Elementary returns tonight with Season 5 Episode 14: "Aide" on ABC.

Janine seeks a classroom aide and the school looks for a new gym teacher in tonight's episode.

Episode overviews for "Safety Day" and "Campaign" reveal fresh school antics ahead.

The hit series was officially renewed for Season 6, continuing its award-winning comedy legacy.

Normally, the fact that ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary is returning tonight to resume its fifth season would be more than enough to get us excited. But the network found a way to grab headlines by announcing that the award-winning series will return for a sixth season. With that in mind, we are honored to pass along an updated preview for tonight's episode, S05E14: "Aide," as well as the official overviews for March 11th's S05E15: "Safety Day" and March 18th's S05E16: "Campaign" – and that's all waiting for you below:

Abbott Elementary Season 5: S05E14-S05E16 Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 14: "Aide" – Janine asks Ava for a classroom aide, and the school seeks out a new gym teacher. Meanwhile, Dominic confides in Jacob.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 15: "Safety Day" -An anti-drug campaign visits the school, and Jacob is outraged by an unfair district election.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 16: "Campaign" – Jacob and Ava team up for an initiative. Meanwhile, Melissa and Janine help Mr. Johnson get ready for the Janitor's Ball.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

